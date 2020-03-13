St. Olaf College announced Friday it will continue holding classes but is canceling school events for at least the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the U.S.
The college’s Coronavirus Response Team said St. Olaf will immediately cancel college-sponsored events and employee, student organization and athletic team travel through at least April 5, the end of the school’s extended two-week spring break. The college says one of its top goals is to limit the exposure to students on campus and to visitors from off-campus.
“Events include all non-academic public or social occasions,” according to the college. “This includes public concerts, performances and athletic contests.”
St. Olaf says event cancellation will open more eating spaces, allowing for greater social distancing. The college is determining when and where remote staff work is beneficial to fight the virus and serve students.
“The Coronavirus Response Team and faculty members continue to prepare for the option of moving exclusively to remote learning,” the college states.
In the announcement, the college said it would follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that apply to events beyond what is considered “necessary for completing routine educational activities (e.g. classes and labs).”
St. Olaf said it will communicate as it makes event decisions beyond April 5 and supports social distancing when practical as the coronavirus continues to spread. Social distancing is defined as avoiding mass gatherings, maintaining approximately 6 feet of distance from others when possible and remaining out of congregate settings.
“We will still have community dining, but will be more attentive to these guidelines,” the college states. “You may bring your plates from Stav Hall to any room on the second floor in Buntrock Commons. When you are done, you must return your plates, cups and utensils to Stav Hall.”
St. Olaf’s announcement came one day after Carleton stated at least the first half of Spring Term will be online and encouraged students to leave campus if possible.