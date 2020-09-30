As concern over the medical impacts posed by COVID-19 continue, a nationally known health care consultant is sounding the alarm that the decision by many patients to delay surgeries could jeopardize public health in the years to come.
In an address last week to the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors, David Willis, vice president of the national health consulting firm Advisory Board, cited statistics showing a 23% drop in emergency room visits for heart attacks patients and 20% reduction in stroke patients in the 10 weeks following the national emergency announcement.
In Michigan, childhood vaccination rates dropped from 66% to 49%. Willis noted cervical and breast cancer screenings declined 94% and colon cancer screenings fell 86% in March compared to the previous three years.
Social isolation enacted to prevent the spread of the virus has been linked to a 29% increase in risk of heart disease and 32% increase for strokes. Still, more than 60% of health care consumers say they are likely to postpone a medical procedure to prevent contracting COVID-19 and 45% of healthy consumers said they were skipping their annual physicals due to virus concerns.
Based in part on data from counties and U.S. states where community spread of COVID-19 started earlier, Minnesota public health officials initially developed a model predicting the virus would kill at 50,000 Minnesotans even if preventative steps were taken. Though the number of deaths from the virus is only a fraction of that so far, public anxiety remains.
The pandemic has also taken a toll on public health. Willis said 45% of Americans reported their mental health has been negatively impacted by stress and worry over COVID-19. That toll could be exacerbated by the adverse economic conditions many have faced due to job losses and reduced hours during the pandemic. Willis noted 36% of health consumers reportedly experienced a change in employment status, and 15% of people with at least one chronic condition lost insurance coverage.
Willis, echoing statements made by public health officials across the country, noted there will be a long time between the introduction of a clinically viable vaccine and the total inoculation of the U.S. population. A lack of a vaccine could make people less comfortable in resuming elective surgeries.
Study: Complications in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
A survey of the health impacts of the virus taken in Wuhan, China, has reportedly shown troubling results. In survivors, the study found 15% of hospitalized patients had experienced acute kidney injury, 37% had seen nervous system impacts, 60% had ongoing myocardial inflammation, and 77% faced lung scarring.
At Northfield Hospital & Clinics, administrators in April initially enacted a 10% pay cut for senior staff and directors as the health care system faced substantial revenue losses due to delaying elective procedures. NH&C President and CEO Steve Underdahl said last month the hospital system now has a better understanding of how to care for virus patients, how to interpret COVID-19 data and how to keep staff guests safe. NH+C staff has reached out to people whose procedures were delayed to help them reschedule, and address concerns they might have on returning to the hospital or its clinics. The health system has also used its website and other communications tools as a way to tell the public of the steps NH+C has taken to ensure their safety at their facilities.