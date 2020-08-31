Northfield High School administrators say one way to make the district a more equitable place for students is ensuring curriculum more accurately reflects all student backgrounds.
With that belief in mind, the High School’s social studies curriculum is expected to be updated and language arts materials will be added in the coming school year as part of a broader effort to reduce racial inequities administrators see.
High School Principal Joel Leer said during an Aug. 24 School Board meeting that despite traditionally rigid curriculum standards, the late May death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody and subsequent protests necessitated evaluating the school’s curriculum to ensure the perspectives of all students are heard.
Leer added for language arts classes, the High School will select work from a more diverse list of authors to change the traditionally “white male” literary perspective.
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said administrators must research the factors taken into curriculum implementation decisions to ensure such work becomes ingrained in future decisions.
The district believes there are three action areas needed to combat racism, including:
- Symbolism: Symbolism is seen as playing a role in reinforcing racist stereotypes and narratives.
- Systems: Superintendent Matt Hillmann said “systems need to be reviewed and refined to ensure they are anti-racist, providing equitable access and support for every child.”
- Individual behavior: Hillmann said individuals need to recognize their own biases and racist thoughts/actions to interrupt the similar behavior of others.
“Staff and students will address 100% of racist behaviors/comments within one school day, and we will work together to stand up and support others,” Hillmann said.
A significant component of the district’s approach to ensure racial equity is instituting an anti-racist environment. Anti-racism is seen as a way to act against racism and the oppression of marginalized groups.
A critical component of anti-racism work, said Leer, includes educators building student relationships so students feel safe sharing any instances of prejudice. Also, he views being more forthright in how policies protect students from prejudice as another important element in anti-racism work.
“If we know, we can respond,” he said.
To Leer, Northfield High School consistently responds to prejudiced comments in a way supported by policy, but NHS must do a better job of publicly sharing how it is working together and standing up for and supporting the needs of all students.
During the School Board meeting, Hillmann identified continuing anti-racism work as one of his three priorities for the coming school year. He said he was concerned and worried that the pressing need to address COVID-19 would take away from vital anti-racist work done since Floyd’s death.
Hillmann has already led the district in its participation in implicit bias and cultural competency training through a partnership with the Equity Alliance of Minnesota. The board sees the formaation of the district’s Equity and Advocacy Committee under Hillmann’s leadership as a significant step in Northfield Public Schools' role in advancing equality related matters.
Bridgewater Elementary Principal Nancy Antoine has been appointed to the National Association of Elementary Schools Principals National Taskforce on Race and Equity and has shared information from the group.
School Board member Amy Goerwitz said she wants the district to “actively maintain a strong connection” to students and families of color.