With COVID-19 loomed, Northfield's cafe and restaurant owners fretted as fewer and fewer customers trickled in over the past days. Their worst fears were confirmed Monday when Governor Tim Walz ordered them to shut their doors.
The executive order goes into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. and won't cease until March 27. COVID-19 was already wounding owners’ pocketbooks, and the closures mean those wounds won’t be mended for some time.
“It’s very scary,” said the Hideaway Coffee House and Winebar owner Joan Spaulding. “This is how employees are supporting their families.”
Spaulding hopes customers will place orders online and over the phone in light of the virus, but thus far delivery hasn’t made up for the cafe’s dine-in losses. James Gang Coffeehouse and Eatery has mostly made up for their losses with online ordering and their drive-thru service, said owner Tanya Mollenhauer. But that could change with Walz’s order.
Cafes and restaurants without delivery or drive-thru services haven’t been able to combat their dearth in sales and will now have to shut down completely. Northfield’s plethora of bars — Froggy Bottoms, the Contented Cow, Reunion and others will also close. Smoqehouse saw around half of their business vanish over the past few days, said manager Nicholas Bauernfeind. Business has slowed for Hogan Brothers’ Acoustic Cafe as well, said owner Greg Heymans.
It is unclear how COVID-19 will impact establishments that don’t rely on dine-in service. With the exception of their sanitation products flying off the shelves, nothing has changed for Ziggy’s, said cashier Theresa Kopp. While the Brick Oven Bakery’s cafe has been “very quiet,” their bakery sales have been booming. But owner Dean Christensen is worried the purple patch could soon end, as it’s possible customers have been stockpiling bread to freeze before they retire to their homes to wait out the virus.
The coming days could be a punishing drought for all Northfield residents who rely on dine-in venues for their livelihood. To help workers who’ll be out of the job, Walz announced a second executive order that strengthens Minnesota’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
COVID-19 has now sickened at least 54 people in Minnesota. The virus drove Walz to declare a state of emergency on Friday.