Twelve grants from the city's Economic Development Authority are expected to help local restaurants and retailers transition to more of an e-commerce format in the wake of COVID-19.
The $14,993 provided through the EDA-funded program was announced during the board's meeting last week.
Margo Krager, owner of ReproductionFabrics.com, 105 E. Fifth St., noted the $1,500 her business received ensured she could change her online format into a mobile-friendly site beginning July 28. Doing so was necessary after she lost two-thirds of her business due to the pandemic.
“It just would help me with the one portion of my business that is still active,” Krager said.
“It was a great thing,” she noted of the online update. “It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a while.”
Companies within city limits with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees were considered eligible for grant funding, which consisted of 50% of costs associated with e-commerce investment, with a maximum $1,500 allocation. Applicants were required to demonstrate how the e-commerce format would be achieved, and interested businesses were responsible for covering all upfront costs. Reimbursement for previous investment in e-commerce tools was retroactive to March 15.
Businesses must have demonstrated they had been operational since Jan. 1. Applications were accepted in June and came on a first-come, first-serve basis. Four interested businesses were deemed ineligible based on eligibility criteria.
It has been estimated that it can cost up to $6,000 for businesses to add a quality online feature, and the prospect can create additional costs in hiring someone to manage e-commerce.
Northfield Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said business feedback was positive, adding the EDA has funds set aside for next year’s budget in case the program can continue.
Carlson said within the first few days of the program’s unveiling, more than a half dozen businesses said they were interest in the program. As it continued, interest waned, but, following an EDA promotion through the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Northfield Downtown Development Corp., five more applied.
Carlson acknowledged that although the allocations were considered adequate for businesses wanting to improve their online presence without investing too much in an online platform, others might want to invest much more to achieve a more robust e-commerce presence.
EDA Board member Jessica Peterson White, who is also a city councilor, said the program has been successful in giving businesses a “leg up” in online services, adding although she has only received informal feedback from businesses, they seem to view the allocations as fair.
“I feel really good about this,” she said of the program.
Despite her support, Peterson White said other organizations without direct EDA access could have other needs that still aren’t being addressed.
EDA Board Vice President Rachel Leatham asked whether it made sense to have e-commerce grants continue or to instead have a placeholder in the EDA’s budget for pandemic-related relief and allow circumstances to dictate future funding decisions. She asked whether there was a way for future funds to be dedicated to businesses owned by immigrants, women and veterans.
Fellow EDA board member Andrew Ehrmann questioned whether businesses that haven’t invested in building e-commerce services by next year would still need to do so in 2021.