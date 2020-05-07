With the coronavirus pandemic likely to extend well into the summer and fall, the state legislature is examining ways to help local election authorities deal with unprecedented challenges.
DFLers, who control the State House, have pushed hard for a dramatic expansion of vote by mail as one way to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Five states currently conduct their elections entirely by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Minnesota has often led the nation in voter turnout. The state registered 75% in 2016, which dropped to 64% in 2018 without the presidency on the ballot. Nationally, just 60% of eligible voters cast a ballot in 2016, and that slumped to 49% in 2018.
Since 2013, Minnesotans have been able to request an absentee ballot in person or by mail under reforms spearheaded by then-Gov. Mark Dayton. State Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, wants to take that a step further. Under Brand’s bill, Secretary of State Steve Simon would be asked to direct local election authorities to conduct the August primary and November General Election primarily through vote by mail.
The bill’s fiscal note suggests it could save some money if enacted, in comparison to the present system. It was approved by the State Government Finance Division on a near party line vote, with only Rep. Michael Nelson, DFL-Brooklyn Park, breaking ranks.
With Republicans in control of the State Senate, Vote by Mail proposals are likely to face long odds in 2020. Senate Government Finance, Policy and Elections Committee Chair Mary Kiffmeyer, a former Secretary of State, has made her opposition to the bill clear.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said that he’s opposed to the bill because he believes Minnesotans should be given a choice between casting an absentee ballot or voting in person. He also warned that vote by mail could bring with it an increased risk of fraud.
However, Simon testified to the House Government Finance Division that he’s not aware of any instances of fraud through vote by mail. Simon noted that each voter is required to submit personal identifying information along with their ballot.
Currently, Minnesota cities or townships with fewer than 400 residents are allowed to conduct elections entirely through vote by mail if they choose. Municipalities in 78 of Minnesota’s 87 counties have opted to do so.
Although Vote by Mail may be stalled, another Brand-backed elections bill breezed to passage. The House approved it on Monday by a 119-14 vote, while the Senate signed off on it 66-1 Thursday, with only Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, in opposition.
Among other things, the bill could help local election authorities tap into funding available under the federal Help America Vote Act. However, in order to secure funding the state will need to provide 20% in matching funds, or $1.5 million, by the end of 2021. That funding could be used for a variety of measures, including Personal Protective Equipment for election workers, cleaning supplies and voter outreach. Local election authorities are also allowed to designate new polling places until July, to reduce the risk of overcrowding.
Although election day may still be a long ways off, Brand said it’s important for the state to begin preparing now, given the unusual circumstances. He pointed to recent Wisconsin primary as an example of what could happen if Minnesota is not well prepared. Last month, Minnesota’s eastern neighbor proceeded with regularly scheduled state and national primary elections after the Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified Gov. Tony Evers’s order to delay and alter the primary’s format.
Millions of Wisconsin voters still made their voices heard, while struggling to follow basic social distancing guidelines. With some election judges refusing to participate, Evers was required to utilize the state’s National Guard.
Since then, dozens of poll workers have reportedly contracted the virus. A disproportionate number are senior citizens particularly vulnerable to the virus. Given that reality, Brand said the bipartisan bill is “the bare minimum” the state can do to support its election workers.
“The last thing I want people to do is to risk their lives to vote,” he said. “This is America. We have veterans who have fought in foreign wars to protect our lives to vote, who have put their lives on the line. I don’t want our community members to also have to make the same sacrifice just to vote.”
To accommodate a likely increase in absentee ballot requests, local election authorities will be allowed to begin counting votes a week before Election Day. Elections officials will even be allowed to count early and absentee votes after Election Day if necessary.
The bill will also permit candidates to file for office electronically, rather than in person. Filing deadlines for presidential candidates have also been pushed back, giving the parties more time to sort out their final tickets.
Waseca County Auditor/Treasurer Tammy Spooner said that additional funding would be most welcome. She said that the county hasn’t developed firm plans yet, but is exploring ways to make voting safer and more accessible while protecting election workers.
However, significant changes could require funding, something that Spooner says could prove a major challenge. In addition to a lack of funding, existing funding pots aren’t designed to be used for needs such as PPE and ample cleaning supplies, she said.