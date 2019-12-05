The city of Northfield is looking for a full-time employee to assist with the beginning stages of implementing the recently passed Climate Action Plan.
The Northfield City Council on Tuesday approved applying for a $50,000, 18-month McKnight Foundation grant for Midwest climate and energy funds. The funding would possibly allow for the hiring of a person dedicated to implementing the climate plan. Included in the plan, passed by the council last month, is to help achieve the city's of having 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and to be a carbon-free community by 2040.
The application passed on a 4-2 vote. Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Councilor David DeLong voted no. Councilor Brad Ness was absent. In voting no, Pownell said she wanted the grant application to allow for the position to work on other initiatives as well, such as ones addressing diversity and inclusion.
Currently, Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad is leading the Climate Action Plan, but her time is split with other tasks as well.
In 2019, the city created the title of program coordinator to work in the administration office and develop and implement the Climate Action Plan, manage project work and coordinate work on diversity, equity and inclusion aspects of the city’s 2018-20 strategic plan and help track and report strategic plan efforts across departments.
In the grant application, the city noted it is looking at ways to provide a full-time, permanent staff position to support plan implementation. In the first few years, the focus area is expected to include assessing city assets and adopting a plan to reduce emissions from city operations, including a fleet assessment and potential on-site solar, build relationships with large energy users and gather support for meeting climate goals, develop a building benchmarking program, add one megawatt of renewable energy in the community and conduct other tasks.
“To do justice to work required in this plan, the current temporary staffing with shared roles will need to shift,” the application states. “The city will be determining how to make that shift while also finding ways to manage the other duties. Funding is being requested to help support and expand work of this position with regard to the work on the Climate Action Plan.”
In supporting the measure, Councilor Jessica Peterson White said although she agreed with some of Pownell’s concerns, she believed it was a grant “of great opportunity.”
Fellow Councilor David DeLong said he voted against the grant because it had not been “fleshed out enough.” He said the city should have gauged its need before applying for the grant, instead of applying for the grant and then determining the need based on the funding.
The city expects to learn whether it will receive grant funding in January and expects to evaluate other grant opportunities as well.