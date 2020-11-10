After two years of DFL representation in the Senate, the district that comprises Lakeville, Farmington and townships to the south will again be held by a Republican.
Zach Duckworth defeated incumbent Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, 55.18% to 44.73% in the Nov. 3 election. Duckworth, the current Lakeville Area School Board chairman, received 28,927 votes, while Little had 23,451. There were 48 write-ins.
About an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m., early returns were heavily in favor of Duckworth, but he said he wasn’t “there yet” until later in the night he went to the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington where he was greeted by cheers and congratulations from state Republicans who had set up an election night watch group.
“I felt a sense of relief and that I did my part,” Duckworth said. “There were so many people who were counting on me. I didn’t want to let them down.”
Duckworth, who slightly outperformed President Donald Trump and 2nd District Republican candidate Tyler Kistner, helped Republicans retain control of the state Senate with the same expected 35-32 advantage.
The win comes two years after Little eked out a surprise victory when he received 22,833 votes to former Farmington City Council Member Tim Pitcher’s 22,446. It was the first time the general area of Senate District 58 had been held by a Democrat since Darell Weigsheid in 1989.
Even though Duckworth said he knew the numbers were on his side based on the area’s long run of Republicans representation, “I didn’t take anything for granted,” Duckworth said.
“Anytime you are challenging an incumbent, it is an uphill battle,” he said.
He said that the campaign ran as if it was behind and had a mentality of “don’t leave any stone unturned.”
Duckworth worked until the final hours.
On Election Day morning, he went with volunteers to canvass neighborhoods in Farmington and made additional campaign phone calls.
“I felt at peace that I had done all that I could,” he said.
After going for a run in the afternoon, Duckworth watched the early returns from his Lakeville home.
Long voting lines after the polls closed at 8 p.m. in Farmington was the big news early on, as Duckworth and Little both encouraged people to stay in line. State law says that voters who are in line at 8 p.m. are allowed to vote.
State Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, who earned his eighth term on Nov. 3, told Duckworth before Election Day that margins for him would be good, but that it wasn’t going include absentee ballot totals.
While throughout most of Dakota County and nationally, those votes broke toward Democratic candidates, Duckworth’s lead held true as absentee ballots were counted.
Garafalo and state Rep. Jon Koznick, who earned his fourth term, worked with Duckworth to return 58 to all Republican representation.
“I felt very lucky and very fortunate to have strong allies and partners who gave a lot of guidance and encouragement,” Duckworth said.
He said Garofalo and Koznick kept him in tune with local issues.
Duckworth said that Garofalo called him periodically to check in on him to see how he was doing.
“He said to stay positive and remember why you are doing this,” Duckworth said.
There has never been a campaign season like this due to restrictions from COVID-19.
Not only have large campaign events, door-knocking and virtual methods changed, the issues have evolved.
In the early spring, people were focused on fiscal issues and tax policy, but after the coronavirus spread and the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody in early summer, a whole new set of issues emerged.
Duckworth said restrictions regarding the pandemic, public safety, learning models for schools and the forecasted state budget deficit were the most talked about issues on the campaign trail.
Overarching all of those was the idea that a balanced government, with a DFL governor and GOP Senate, could address these issues.
Duckworth said people were positive about his experience with the National Guard, as a first responder and on the Lakeville Area School Board, to which he was elected in 2018.
They told him that a well-rounded background was suited to the times.
Duckworth said the one disappointment of the win is that there is so much going on with the Lakeville Area School District that it feels like leaving things undone. He'll have to relinquish his position as School Board member since he was elected to another position.
While there is a lot of work to be done in District 194, “Senate Republicans have definitely made it known there is no shortage of work” at the state level on these and other issues, Duckworth said.
History
The general area of the current District 58 has largely been served by Republicans, but it is changing as population grows.
The number of votes for a DFLer running in 58 has grown since 2016 when Andrew Brobston received 17,686 to Dave Thompson’s 24,097 (57.60% to 42.28%).
Little received 22,833 in 2016 and 23,451 in 2020. Duckworth energized voters in a way that Pitcher didn’t, as he upped the Republican total from 22,446 to 28,927 over the same four years.
Sen. Pat Pariseau won a special election to replace Weigshied in 1989.
When Pariseau retired from the Senate, Thompson won the seat in 2010 and two years later after redistricting in 2012 when the current District 58 was created.
In addition having longtime Republican Senate representation, the House districts have long been held by Republicans.
Koznick won the seat after Republican Mary Liz Holberg held the seat from 1999 to 2014. Garofalo won the seat after Republican Steve Strachan held the then-36B seat 2003-2004.
That history was on Duckworth’s mind.
“I’m a soldier,” he said. “I don’t want to let anyone down. I felt I accomplished the mission.”
Little
Little said the biggest issue he heard in the last few weeks of the campaign was that people were concerned with how negative and divisive it has been.
“They are sick of the negative and untrue attack ads,” he said. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback about our clean campaign and how we’ve been able to stop my party and allies from sending negative ads. They wish the other side would do the same.”
Negative campaign ads, generated outside the Little and Duckworth campaigns, attacked both candidates.
He said the second most important issue was finding a path to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get the state back open again.
“People have liked the metrics-based approach I’ve offered and I’m hopeful that’s the direction we go when the politics are removed from the issue.
Little said people are happy with his support for law enforcement while finding bipartisan solutions on reform.
“People want balance, thoughtfulness, specificity, and positivity,” he said “That’s what our campaign provides. You know where I stand and can find me to talk about it. That goes a long way.”
The Legislature was set to convene for a special session this week, so Little’s work is not done until after the first of the year.
“If there is an avenue to talk to people, we’ve used it. Our main message is that we can’t agree on everything, but with me, you can find me and talk it through. And no one works harder than me to make this a better place for future generations."