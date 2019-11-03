The Humphrey Institute has recognized Northfield Public Schools for the community supported initiative to have youth participate on local boards and commissions.
In receiving the recognition, Northfield Public Schools was recognized for its collaboration with Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, the city of Northfield and other local nonprofits on youth board participation.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann called the collaboration “wonderful,” noting 86 local youth serve on 31 boards, commissions and community leadership teams.
Youth can serve at the advisory level at Northfield Public Schools, on the Mayor’s Youth Council and other city boards or the Northfield Union of Youth Board.
To Hillmann, the community understands that youth need to serve on boards and committees to be prepared to serve as the next generation to uphold democratic principles.
“I am really proud that our community values youth voice and has methods to amplify it,” he said.
To Hillmann, there is a narrative in the U.S. about how youth are the country’s most precious resource, but there has not been enough of an effort to provide young people a specific voice. To him, the local system of doing so is worthy of recognition because of its broad reach.
Other winning projects this year from other government units include removing barriers to books by eliminating library late fees, facilitating healthy business ownership transitions for the health of rural communities and combining public works facilities to reduce maintenance costs and infrastructure needs.
“The astounding fact about innovation is that it comes from what we know,” said Jay Kiedrowski, senior fellow at the Humphrey School and LGIA program lead, in a press release. “Creating something innovative only takes place when there’s a pause to consider what we know, and set aside current beliefs to explore another better path or process.”
The award program, in its 13th year, is a partnership with the Bush Foundation and its Native Nation Building Initiative; and co-sponsored by the League of Minnesota Cities, the Association of Minnesota Counties, the Minnesota Association of Townships and the Minnesota School Boards Association. It recognizes projects in up to five categories: cities, counties, schools, townships and Native nations, which recognizes collaborations between tribes and a local government entity.
Northfield was one of five cities recognized by the Humphrey Institute for local government innovation as part of a multi-city collaboration automating the election judge hiring and training process.
This was the second year in a row Northfield Public Schools was recognized by the Humphrey Institute. Last year, the district was recognized for its self-funded health insurance program.
The awardees will be publicly honored Dec. 12