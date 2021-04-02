Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott is recommending the City Council not renew Alibi at Froggy Bottom's liquor license based in part on the bar owner's refusal to comply with a statewide closure of in-person bars and restaurants last winter during a COVID-19 outbreak.
In an investigative report filed Thursday, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said Lisa Monet Zarza is ineligible to receive a liquor license because the license at her Lakeville establishment has been suspended for five years after she violated Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s order last December, a move Walz said was needed to control the spread of the virus. Her liquor license in Northfield expired March 31.
The Northfield City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request Tuesday before considering whether to renew the license.
There were multiple reports of Zarza continuing to operate her Lakeville establishment to in-person dining from Dec. 31-Jan. 4. On Jan. 7, Dakota County District Court issued a contempt of court order against her company, Lionheart LLC.
She has reportedly continued to sell liquor and food this year at her Lakeville establishment without licenses. However, she still has a food service license for Alibi at Froggy Bottoms.
“Zarza is not an eligible person to receive a liquor license under applicable law since she is not a person of good moral character and repute,” Elliott wrote in the report. “Further, this investigation has revealed that it is not in the public interest to issue the requested liquor license to a person who has willfully and intentionally violated state and local liquor licensing regulations, state executive orders and district court orders, and was not truthful in a sworn affidavit submitted to a reviewing court.”
Alibi at Froggy Bottoms was first licensed in 2019 in Northfield under the ownership of Heart of the Lion LLP with co-owners Zarza and Ricardo Baldazo. Baldazo has since been charged with attempting to kill two Burnsville police officers. This year’s license renewal application reportedly listed Zarza as the sole owner, but single ownership is not possible under an LLP. Zarza reportedly told city official that she would provide documentation of sole ownership in late February but later submitted a liquor license application for Braveheart LLC listing herself as the main owner.
In her defense, Zarza said she lost 23 of 25 restaurant employees and more than $350,000 in revenue. In December, she noted that though she and her fellow business owners believed the virus is real, they felt the economic impact and psychological toll they, their employees and the broader community face are even greater threats. The emotional toll was staggering, she said at the time, adding that the shutdowns imposed by Walz and other governors have resulted in suicides and preventable deaths, social isolation and drug abuse across the country.
“The latest order creates a situation where we could lose our business,” she wrote in a December court filing. “Our opposition to these latest orders is one of self-preservation, and my belief, based in part on the advice of counsel, that the law is on our side — and Gov. Walz does not have the authority to do what he is doing.”
According to the Minnesota Reformer, the Lakeville city attorney recently informed state officials that Alibi Drinkery would not face criminal charges in connection with the issue. The Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division sent a report and misdemeanor prosecution request to the city of Lakeville.
“We have no evidence of any ongoing violations,” City Attorney Elliott Knetsch wrote to DPS. “We do not believe criminal prosecution is needed to obtain an additional deterrent effect or additional court control over Alibi’s owners.”
A phone call placed to Zarza’s number was not returned.