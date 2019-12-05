The St. Olaf College Student Senate is requesting the school forego new fossil fuel investments and immediately end related public investments.
The Senate approved the request at a Nov. 19 meeting. The plan must still be approved by the college Investment Committee.
Student organizers believe fossil fuel companies pose environmental problems by drilling oil, emitting greenhouse gases and contaminating the water supply by fracking. Approximately 8% of the college's investments are in companies related to the fossil fuel industry.
“While we understand that our endowment only funds a portion of the industry in total, it’s really a stance of the ethical importance of understanding that there is this huge contribution to climate change, there is this injustice for indigenous people, and we don’t want to be a part of that,” said St. Olaf junior Ian Roback, who served in the Senate last year.
“The biggest reason why we came together and put this proposal forward was because we don’t want to be associated with any unethical investments or practices in general.”
Roback noted Macalester College divested its fossil fuel investments a few months ago and defined the circumstances when it would invest in fossil fuel-related industries.
Roback added the plan has attracted vast support from the St. Olaf student body.
If the college administration decides not to divest from such investments, Roback said there will be a chance for further discussion with administration on the need to do so, including a possible forum so students can comment on the plan.
Roback noted there was a similar divestment movement several years ago at St. Olaf, but at that time students were unable to garner as much support as they have currently. Although the problem will still be evident on a larger scale even if the college divests from fossil fuel-related investments, he still believes local action is still important.
“When people come together and they support something, no matter how much impact a single person or a single institution makes, it’s important that you have everyone coming together to make these things happen,” he said.
“It’s not that we will be able to change everything just by ourselves, but the fact that so many other people are doing this and so many other people see this as a huge issue, that it matters that we do it.”
Roback credited fellow St. Olaf students Abby Becker, Imani Mosher and Anna Mulhern with helping present the proposal to the Senate. He noted if the school’s Financial Office acts on the request, St. Olaf could be divested from fossil fuel investments by the end of the school year.
Request could face hurdles
Divesting is much more complicated than it may seem, says Assistant St. Olaf Vice President & Chief Investment Officer Mark Gelle.
He noted St. Olaf does not directly invest in fossil fuel-related companies. Instead, the company hires managers who then invest in the organizations. Gelle added one of the largest exposures the college has to the fossil fuel industry is through the S&P Index Fund.
The college has a couple of active managers who have small investments in large oil companies like Exxon-Mobil, Chevron, BP and others, but that makes up less than 1% of the school’s investments. St. Olaf has approximately $40 million of endowment exposure, approximately 7 percent of its $500 million endowment to companies directly investing in drilling companies.
Gelle noted some practices by fossil fuel-related industries are beneficial for the environment, such as cleaning water after fracking. A pipeline system has been developed so water can be cleaned on-site instead of being taken hundreds of miles away.
Approximately 1% of St. Olaf’s portfolio has gone to clean-tech investments such as solar and wind turbine companies and organizations that conduct battery storage and make electric cars.
To Gelle, divesting from fossil fuel investments before they expire would be difficult without eroding the value of the investment.
“The concern is that like it or not, fossil fuel companies and the products they produce are needed given the current state of the economy,” he said.
Gelle said he was unsure whether Senate approval would result in an immediate divestiture. He noted he has explained to students that current 10-15 year investments will likely need to run their course.
“It is just going to be difficult to meet their desires,” he said.
Gelle said the Investment Committee will review the resolution and respectfully respond. That could come at the board’s next meeting in February. He expects there will be commentary from members because of the number of undefined aspects of the request.