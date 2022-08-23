Lul Gatluak moved from Sudan to America in 1994 to escape the inhumane killings by the increasingly violent militant regime. On Sunday afternoon, he gathered with other area Sudanese refugees at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault to pray for peace in their homeland.
Area Sudanese community members, including those living in Steele and Rice counties, use the Faribault church for services, led by Pastor Gatluk Reat of the Sudanese Ministry of Southern Minnesota.
Sudan and South Sudan separated into two nations in 2011, after civilian-led protests and civil war called for accountability of and freedom from their militant, fundamentalist government. The two Sudanese countries are just a few of the several East African countries who are currently facing increased destabilization of democracy in their respective governments.
Sudan became independent from Britain’s imperial rule in the 1950s. Multiple civil wars have led to an ever-increasing death toll of civilians at the hands of the extremist militia, Janjaweed, which works alongside the Sudanese military.
Gatluak has been writing about the violence in Sudan for years. He and the other Sudanese refugees worry for their families who still live under the violent rule.
“The majority of people are running away from the country because they want to be safe,” Gatluak said. “They go to large refugee camps in neighboring countries. A lot of people are out of the country because of the tyrannical government and violence in the the capital city. They are being protected by the United Nations’ forces who are there.”
The concern for their families were exemplified by videos shared on social media on Aug. 8.
The videos were taken and posted by a Sudanese soldier who Gatluak said has since been executed. In one of the more disturbing videos, soldiers of the Sudanese military and members of the Janjaweed militia are seen working alongside one another and tying up a rebel leader, Gatluak Majiok Liey, inside of his home.
Once Liey was tied up, his house was set on fire with him still inside. Other members of Liey’s clan were tied up, blindfolded and made to listen to the Liey’s screams as he burned, before they were executed by a firing squad.
Gatluak explained the horror and anxiety he and others feel for their family, who are currently living in refugee camps.
“It affects us greatly because, since the war broke out, our relatives went to refugee camps,” said Gatluak. “Life in a refugee camp is very difficult for people. so people who are here in the U.S. are sending money to their relatives.”
The money goes toward basic needs, which still often go unmet for the refugees. Not only is clean drinking water unavailable for most Sudanese people, Gatluak said his people also are dying of common diseases and infection due to inaccessible health care and medicine.
“When places become independent, the government stops (providing for) them,” said Gatluak. “They don’t give them food. They have no clean drinking water. People are dying of diseases that are curable.”
U.S. involvement, delayed elections
In 2020 the United States pledged $356 million in aid for development and humanitarian aid in Sudan and South Sudan.
However, in 2021, the Sudanese governments lost that funding after a violent coup d’état reestablished South Sudanese President Salva Kiir’s power. While the United States continues to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Sudan and South Sedan, it pulled out of the peace-monitoring groups on July 15.
In addition to continuing genocide by the government and Janjaweed militia, Kiir pushed back the democratic election for the third time.
“The (South Sudanese) government doesn’t want to implement an election,” said Gatluak. “They are buying time, while people are dying in refugee camps. They are killed in cold blood, like what happened to that person (in the video).”
However, Gatluak feels the United States’ oversight could help facilitate a fair election and remove Kiir from power. As it currently stands, any part of Sudan that becomes independent loses all aid from the government.
“We want peace for all,” said Gatluak. “We are worried that, without the United States, peace won’t be implemented fully. We are worried that the election won’t be credible.”
Yien Diaw is another worried Sudanese refugee who was at Trinity Lutheran on Sunday. He spoke about the actions of the South Sudanese president.
“In 2018, when the (South Sudanese) civil war broke out, the president ordered his troops to kill entire tribes,” said Diaw. “More than 3,000 people were killed, including the children. It is not easy to look at.”