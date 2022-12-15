Northfield Study Center

Northfield and other local school districts are calling for increased funding from the Minnesota Legislature via its 2023 session. Pictured, students work in the Study Center at Northfield High School in 2018. (File photo/southernminn.com)

As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments