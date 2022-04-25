When Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Chris Koza accepted his first artist in residence assignment, it was here in Northfield with Arcadia Charter School.
Six years and 24 residencies later, Koza returned to Northfield at Arcadia, 1719 Cannon Road, to debut his album “Sleepwalkers part 1” in a Friday night concert with nearly half of the 124 middle and high school student body involved in the collaborative project.
Earlier Friday afternoon, Koza spent three more hours with students in a final rehearsal and then the cast of around 60 students performed the show from 7-11 p.m.
Since 2004, Koza has released over a dozen albums both solo and with the band Rogue Valley and Nobody Kid.
Some students sang backup with Koza’s four-person band; others played in an additional band on drums, violins and other instruments; another group did interpretive dances to the music; others conceived, drew and painted the stage backdrop scene; while still others designed the concert’s promotional poster.
“There were so many ways to get involved in this residency,” said Arcadia arts coordinator Bob Gregory-Bjorklund, who has been at the school since the doors opened in 2003.
“We have a long history of arts residencies that the community may not know about,” he said. “We’ve established a reputation that we are open to working with artists in the Twin Cities. Sometimes they even approach us.”
Gregory-Bjorklund said most of the students are interested in participating in the arts residency and also in the spring play, which this year is “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” running May 5-7.
“We’re small so it’s easy to pivot,” he said. “We can maneuver quickly.”
New album
“Sleepwalkers part 1” is Koza’s first solo album since 2014’s “In Real Time.” According to his website, the songs are “bursting at the seams with sweeping electric guitars and pulsing pianos, while a Roland Sh-101 and Juno-106 subtly lurk in the background.”
But Koza, whose concert performances in February alone had him crisscrossing the the state to play gigs in Rochester, St. Cloud, Hopkins and Kasota, is more than his music.
In 2008, Minnesota’s voters passed the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment (Legacy Amendment) to the Minnesota Constitution. With the increased state sales tax, revenues are distributed to fund clean water, outdoor heritage, arts and culture and parks and trails.
“The Legacy Amendment has been a godsend for schools and arts organizations,” said Koza. “I find community partnerships look different wherever I go.”
What makes working with Arcadia Charter School unique, said Koza, is that it is a project-based place for learning.
“The whole universe can revolve around songwriting here,” he said.
Koza is a 2001 graduate of St. Olaf College, where he studied studio art and philosophy, and sang in the choir and played in jazz bands.
“It’s great to be back in Northfield,” he said. “The students here are great. Collaborating with them is so creative, intensive and vulnerable. They have so much talent. I’m just a sponge soaking in all their skills.”
Inspired by Paul Simon, the Moody Blues, and Weird Al Yankovic, Koza said he loves a wide variety of music, but especially musical theater. For five years he said he’s been working with a playwright who “looks at my music differently than I do.”
But usually Koza performs with just a guitar, a microphone and a backup band of four musicians. The lyrics to his songs tend to correlate with his personal feelings and moods, but are less about him and more about his observations regarding aspects of life happening around him.
Student collaboration
Arcadia tenth grader Helen Schweickert said she’s spent hours helping paint the backdrop featuring downtown Northfield designed by fellow student Milo Wehling, a junior. Two shadowy figures appear to lurk in front of Merchants Bank on Division Street, giving off a sleepwalking vibe.
“Chris and his band came down for an initial performance,” explained Gregory-Bjorklund. “Then he came four Thursdays, spending three hours each time with our students.”
On Friday, Koza spent three more hours with students in a final rehearsal and then the cast of around 60 students performed the show Saturday night.
Gregory-Bjorklund said half of our “Complete Works” cast was also involved in the Koza residency.
“When I think about what kind of things students will remember from middle and high school, I think it is events like this that will stay with them for a long time,” Gregory-Bjorklund said. “Events like this teach life skills as well as how to prepare, how to adjust and how to experience art, music and theater.”
Laura Stelter, Arcadia executive director, said Koza was a “wonderful person” to restart and reenergize the school’s long tradition of artistic residencies. She said the final performance was a packed house, excited to experience the collaborative set.
“This residency was an amazing opportunity for us to reconnect with the community and bring us back to our identity as a school that values the arts,” Stelter said.}She said it was fitting that Koza’s last song of the concert was “Where We Go” because the lyrics suggest we are all connected like a spider’s web. “We started the year with that metaphor using a climbing rope that connected the entire school community like a giant web.”
Gregory-Bjorklund said the school’s culminating performance with Koza was at an evening concert in the black-painted Great Room, which holds 150 seated.
“We have a long history of arts residencies at Arcadia, with artists from Dessa and the Guthrie to Joe Chvala and the Flying Foot Forum,” he said.
Gregory-Bjorklund said creating and presenting projects is an integral part of the Arcadia learning experience and is about half of students’ academic time. School staff say the combination of core classes and projects inspires students to become lifelong learners, allows them to create personalized challenges and lays the foundation for successful experiences after Arcadia.
“We want to prepare our students to transition intellectually, emotionally and ethically to higher education, future employment and engaged citizenship,” Stelter said.