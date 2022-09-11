Northfield Second Ward City Councilor Jami Reister, serving as Mayor Pro Tem, said it was "humbling" to be at Heywood's gravesite, because of his selfless act of bravery and heroism. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Eric Runestad, treasurer of Carleton College, said he often thinks about the words inscribed on the brass memorial plaque that hangs on the wall honoring "a man, modest, true and gentle" which describes Joseph Lee Heywood. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The graveside memorial service was coordinated by the Northfield Historical Society for the Defeat of Jesse James Committee. Cathy Osterman, NHS executive director, and Travis Farrington, NHS collections manager, planted a flag with a Civil War designation on Heywood's grave. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
On Sept. 7, exactly 146 years to the day of his death, local hero Joseph Lee Heywood was remembered at a graveside memorial service for his heroic role in thwarting the vault robbery of the Northfield Bank by the infamous Jesse James Gang.
The service was moderated by Galen Malecha, chair of the Defeat Jesse James Days committee. About 40 people attended the half an hour ceremony and withstood the direct noonday sun and high humidity.
"We are here to honor Joseph Lee Heywood who gave the ultimate sacrifice of his life for defending the bank," said Malecha. "Heywood knew if they got away with the month from two colleges and Ames Mill, the city would suffer greatly."
After an invocation from Pr Van C, Miller, Jami Reister, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Northfield told the crowd that the dramatic events of Sept. 7, 1876 were "like a plotline to a movie."
"The story is of a brave, heroic man who acted selflessly to protect the city's interests," she said. "He must have known grave danger."
Eric Runestad, Carleton College treasurer, said Heywood personified what so many other Northfielders embody: the courage to act up and step up. "He was a doer within a community of engaged people," said Runestad. "He rose to the occasion."
Runestad explained that during the year of the bank raid, 1876, Carleton College would have been just ten years old. "Finances were precarious," he said. "Back then, there was no FDIC to cover any losses in order to sustain operations."
In fact the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was not founded until 1933.
Thanks for Heywood's heroic efforts, the robbers stole $26.70 out of the bank till, rather than $15,000 from the bank vault.
Heywood was just 39 years old when he died, Runestad said. After his story was eulogized around the nation, a fund was established for his wife and daughter that raised $12,600, what would be equivalent to $1.5 million today.
"His actions continue to inspire us today," he said. Carleton College has two endowed funds named after Heywood, along with the Joseph L. Heywood Society.
Northfield Historical Society's Cathy Osterman, executive director, said since Heywood was a veteran of the Civil War, he would be honored with a ceremonial flag posting upon his gravesite.
Malecha returned to the microphone to announce the role role of honor which included 18 past Heywood Distinguished Service Award recipients.
At the conclusion of the service, attendees at the cemetery were asked to pause for a moment of silence at the grave of Nicholaus Gustafson, buried on the west side. Gustafson, who was in the store when the raid started, also died that day.
