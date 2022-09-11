On Sept. 7, exactly 146 years to the day of his death, local hero Joseph Lee Heywood was remembered at a graveside memorial service for his heroic role in thwarting the vault robbery of the Northfield Bank by the infamous Jesse James Gang.

DJJD4.JPG

Galen Malecha, chair of Defeat Jesse James Days, lead the graveside memorial service honoring Joseph Lee Heywood. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD5.JPG

A veterans honor guard paraded in step with flags and guns. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD6.JPG

The veterans honor guard salutes the American flag.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD7.JPG

Jerry Anderson, the 2022 Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award recipient, sat in the front row at Wednesday's graveside memorial service.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD9.JPG

Northfield Second Ward City Councilor Jami Reister, serving as Mayor Pro Tem, said it was "humbling" to be at Heywood's gravesite, because of his selfless act of bravery and heroism. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD10.JPG

Eric Runestad, treasurer of Carleton College, said he often thinks about the words inscribed on the brass memorial plaque that hangs on the wall honoring "a man, modest, true and gentle" which describes Joseph Lee Heywood. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD11.JPG

The graveside memorial service was coordinated by the Northfield Historical Society for the Defeat of Jesse James Committee. Cathy Osterman, NHS executive director, and Travis Farrington, NHS collections manager, planted a flag with a Civil War designation on Heywood's grave. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
DJJD14.JPG

About 40 people braved the heat and humidity at noon on Wednesday to attended the 30 minutes graveside memorial service honoring Joseph Lee Heywood. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments