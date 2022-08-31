Tireless community businessman, leader and volunteer, Gerald “Jerry” Anderson is this year’s recipient of the highest honor given to a Northfield resident by the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee.
Anderson will receive the Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award at a 6:30 p.m. banquet Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Northfield Ballroom on Highway 3.
Anderson said he was playing cards one Sunday afternoon with friends at his home at Circle Lake when Galen Malecha, DJJD Committee general chairman, walked in his house holding a cake box.
“It totally took me by surprise,” said Anderson. “I am very humbled to get this award.”
Anderson has a long list of organizations he’s worked for and leadership roles he’s held over the last few decades, said Malecha. Some of Anderson’s career highlights include serving as Northfield Mayor, chairman of the board of directors for Epic Enterprises, a member of the Northfield Relief Fire Association for 35-plus years, a volunteer firefighter for 19 years, a member of the senior center board and a member of the save the pool group.
The prestigious award is named for local hero Joseph Lee Heywood, who refused to open the bank vault during the Jesse James gang robbery attempt in 1876. Heywood is admired for sacrificing his life, in order not to betray the trust of the bank owners.
The award has been given to an outstanding member of the community since 1983 “to remind us of our past and our promise to improve our community for the future.” The Heywood committee’s mission statement reads in part: “To honor a Northfield citizen who we feel exemplifies the commitment to public service which Heywood lives.”
Anderson is the 39th recipient of the award. Previous winners include Al Quie, 1983; Robert Shumway, 1984; Bernie Hughes, 1985; Curt Oleson, 1986; Karl Rolvaag, 1987; Paul Johnson, 1988,; John Machacek, 1989; Wayne Eddy, 1990; Ken Grism, 1991; Don McRae, 1992; Jean & Orv Perman, 1993; Dan Freeman, 1994; Sanford “Sam” Haugen, 1995; Dorothy Schilling, 1996; Shirley Nelson, 1997; Don Lindberg, 1998; Mary Lou Street, 1999; Jerry Skluzacek, 2000; Jim Sawyer, 2001; Marv Grundhoefer, 2002; Will Brosz, 2003; Orin DeLong, 2004; Gene Finger, 2005; Don Pavek, 2006; Chip DeMann, 2007; Scott Richardson, 2008; Maggie Lee, 2009; Will Healy, 2010; Brett Reese, 2011; Molly Woehrlin, 2012; Emily Schmitz, 2013; Bob Will, 2014; Bill Cowles, 2015; Nola Matheson, 2016; Greg Langer, 2017; Noel and Lois Stratmoen, 2018; Clancy Dokmo, 2019; No Celebration, Covid-19, 2020; and Ray Ozmun, 2021.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Jerry’s contributions to our community during this year’s DJJD festivities,” said Galen Malecha, current DJJD general chairperson. “This award is given to a Northfield citizen who exemplifies a commitment to public service. We are fortunate that Northfield has such a wealth of people that hold those attributes, and we are excited to recognize Jerry’s contribution as this year’s recipient.”