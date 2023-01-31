A Northfield man charged in Goodhue County with smuggling untaxed cigarettes into Minnesota is now facing additional charges in Rice County.
Rodney Willard Klindworth, 66, was charged with two felony counts of possessing untaxed tobacco products Monday in Rice County District Court.
Klindworth was first caught trafficking cigarettes in early June 2021, court documents allege. A Zumbrota police officer pulled him over for a traffic violation in Wanamingo and allegedly saw five boxes of cigarette cartons and chewing tobacco.
Klindworth allegedly admitted he went to another state to buy the tobacco products and said he “takes care of” his “buddies.”
In Minnesota, tobacco sellers must be licensed and pay a tax. The products found in Klindworth’s vehicle had a tax liability of more than $6,600, the charges filed in Goodhue County alleged.
The new charges say a Minnesota Department of Revenue investigator placed a secret tracking device on Klindworth’s vehicle. The device showed Klindworth went to northern Iowa in July 2021, stopped at two gas stations, and returned home.
The tracker reportedly showed Klindworth returned to the gas stations a few days later. This time a state trooper pulled him over on his way home, on I-35 just south of Faribault. This time 149 cartons of cigarettes and 177 tins of snuff tobacco allegedly was found in Klindworth’s vehicle, with an unpaid Minnesota tax value of over $6,000.
It’s unclear why the charges were not filed until now in Rice County. Klindworth was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on Feb. 22.
In the Goodhue County case, a judge recently rejected Klindworth’s attorney’s motion to have the most serious charges thrown out, arguing they are unconstitutional. Klindworth has pleaded not guilty.