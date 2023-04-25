A Northfield man allegedly pointed a gun at two women, then fought with police officers and had drugs in his possession.
Anthony Raymond Greeney, 21, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Rice County District Court. An assault charge can be filed in Minnesota when a weapon is used to threaten harm.
Greeney also is charged with felony drug possession, and with gross misdemeanors for bringing a drug into a jail, obstructing the legal process and carrying a pistol in public without a permit.
A woman who knows Greeney said he came into her Northfield apartment building uninvited Sunday and followed her outside, according to a court complaint. The woman said she got into a friend’s vehicle and Greeney then pointed a gun at them.
Two witnesses told police they saw a man pull a gun on two women and they said he ran behind the YMCA.
When officers located and attempted to handcuff Greeney, he allegedly resisted arrest. Two officers sustained injuries to their hands, the charges say. Greeney reportedly refused to let paramedics examine him after he intentionally banged his head on the hood of a squad car.
After he arrived at jail, Greeney allegedly was found to be in possession of two painkiller pills. A fentanyl pill was reportedly found in the back of the squad that took him to jail.
A Rice County Sheriff K9 was called into search and reportedly found a gun behind the YMCA.
Bail was set Monday at at least $30,000 and a first court appearance was scheduled for May 3.