For the first time since 2018, hundreds of patriotic Americans brought their chairs, flags, and heavy hearts to Northfield Area Veterans Memorial Park Monday morning to honor the nation's armed service members.

mem12.JPG

The Tribute to All Veterans service included remarks by American Legion Post 84 Commander Larry Pralle and a memorial address by Rev. Dr. Brent Klein, who also served as master of ceremonies. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem25.JPG

Flags, name tags, carnations and grave markers commemorate the area veterans who have died in the last year. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem20.JPG

A huge crowd turned out in person Monday morning to honor Northfield Area Veterans at Veterans Memorial Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem16.JPG

Music was provided by the 34th ID Woodwind Quintet "Battle Trills' led by SSG Ashley Hawk. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem19.JPG

Those attending the Memorial Day tribute were greeted by Northfield Scouts who handed out programs and small memorial poppies. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem10.JPG

The Memorial DAy service began with the Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4393. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem24.JPG

Many family members planted flags last weekend to honor and pay tribute to the sacrifices veterans made in the line of duty. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem2.jpg

Flags adorned veterans graves in a weekend of tribute to honor the fallen soldiers at cemeteries in Northfield and Dundas. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
mem5.jpg

