High tripod, turtle position, seatbelt grip, crucifix.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio owner and coach Alex Pearson works with student Josh Belko. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Alex Pearson demonstrates a hold on student Josh Belko during a recent sparring session at his new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio on Jefferson Road. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
An athlete in high school and college, coach Alex Pearson has been practicing and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for ten years. Here he is working with younger students at his new Jefferson Road studio. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Ashton Matejcek grapples with coach Alex Pearson during a sparring session at Pearson’s recently opened Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Josh Belko and Ashton Matejcek often meet at Alex Pearson’s studio to train together. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn,com)

