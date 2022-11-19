For much of Nov. 14 School Board meeting, members reviewed options for improving the Northfield High School facility after voters overwhelmingly elected to approve the Capital Projects Levy Nov. 8.
District Superintendent Matt Hillmann said in a radio interview last week that he was grateful to the voters who approved the renewal and expansion of the Capital Projects Levy which passed by nearly 70% of the vote. The second question on the ballot, which asked for an expansion of the levy to growth with the district's tax capacity over the next 10 years, was approved with nearly 60% of the vote.
Hillmann said the dollars will allow for facilities maintenance, and it will give about $500,000 in relief to the district’s general fund. With that security in place, the district now wants to move forward on how to update its high school to be better suited for modern learning. The district formed a task force earlier in 2022, and it has received plenty feedback from that and from community surveys.
Leaders feels comfortable in moving forward on an improvement project, but have not seen enough support for a full rebuild. So rather than a multi-hundred-million-dollar new construction project, the administration and board are eyeing a more manageable project, currently projected around $77 million.
According to the Northfield School District website, the four potential pathways forward include:
Scenario 1: A single ballot question for a 25-year bond of $77 million. Includes all of “Pathway 1” at $60 million and allocates $17 million for a fieldhouse. This would not include artificial turf on Memorial Field.
Scenario 2: Two ballot questions — the first including $60 million for all of “Pathway 1” and a second question including $17 million for the fieldhouse.
Scenario 3: Three ballot questions — the first including $60 million for all of “Pathway 1,” a second question including $17 million for the fieldhouse, and the third including up to $3 million for artificial turf on either Memorial Field and/or adjacent athletic fields.
Scenario 4: Three ballot questions — the first including $60 million for all of “Pathway 1,” a second question including $17 million for the fieldhouse, and the third question including up to $20 million for the construction of an ice arena.
Hillmann said state law allows for bond elections to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in February, April, May, August, and November. The deadlines for a February election would not be realistic. However, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in April would be close to a return from spring break. More likely, though, the timeline would be for August or November 2023.
Regarding the ice arena, Hillmann said that, despite less support for that item in the voter survey, the dilemma continues to exist for the district.
"The loss of the ice arena in the community would certainly prompt hockey families to consider other options for their children, exacerbating the district’s declining enrollment issue," he said. The district continues to work with community groups and the city of Northfield to identify potential public-private partnerships to bridge the gap.
After delivering his summary of how the district arrived at this particular point in time, Hillmann asked the board: "Where do you lean? I'd like to ask each of you to weight in."
"We're not at game time tonight, but we're close to crunch time," said Hillmann,
After Hillmann's summary, board Chair Claudia Gonzalez-George asked the board for their initial thoughts.
Julie Pritchard said it would be helpful to review what the district learned from voters in 2017 when they rejected, with 56% against, the measure to build two new schools costing $364 million.
"Aren't we making the same argument with pathway 2?," she asked. "Seems to me, pathway 1 is our best way forward."
Hillmann said, before Northfield voters go to the polls again, the district will provide more information to the community delineating the four options, offer public tours of the high school and hold more public hearings.