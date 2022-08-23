The longest running family owned bowling business in the United States has just expanded to Northfield.

Adam Flaherty is the fourth generation bowling center owner in his family-owned business, based in Arden Hills. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The newly expanded outdoor patio on the northside has already attracted crowds, thanks to the temperate weather in late August.  (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The newly built outdoor fire pit is adjacent to the Astro Turf sports lawn. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The freshly painted bowling area has been modernized with new lighting, new flooring and new equipment. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Adam Flaherty said he's stocked the game arcade with enough challenging and popular games to amuse kids and adults for hours. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Owner Adam Flaherty hopes to attract bowlers from across the Cannon Valley region. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

