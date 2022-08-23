The longest running family owned bowling business in the United States has just expanded to Northfield.
Located at 1700 Highway 3, Flaherty's officially opened for business Monday. Adam Flaherty, owner and fourth generation family member, said he's excited to be operating a sports, food and bar business in Northfield. It takes over the space previously operated as Jesse James Lanes.
Flaherty purchased the 16-lane bowling alley, which was formerly called Jesse James Lanes, in 2021. Since then, he has been busy renovating the restaurant, bars and patio, and adding the arcade game area, a sand volleyball court, an AstroTurf sports lawn for cornhole games and an outdoor firepit.
Inside the bowling area, he's added new wood to each lane's approach area, as well as new signature covers over the ball returns. A freshly painted logo designed by a friend and sporting a shamrock, greets patrons as they walk in from the parking lot.
Hints of past bowling traditions remain in the main sports area, with the blue and white lockers in one corner and the wall of framed photos depicting perfect game bowlers who hit the magic 300 on the other side of the room.
Long family history
In 1938, PC Flaherty, Adam's great-grandfather, opened a six-lane center in St. Paul. In 1947, PC moved the business to Falcon Heights and opened a 12-lane operation. In 1963, Flaherty's moved to Arden Hills. In 1978, the place featured 24 lanes; today there are 36 lanes.
Adam's grandfather Patrick and father Daniel ran the family business for many years. Now, Adam's daughter Brigid, 14, is old enough to be officially employed by the family business, which extends the family operation into the fifth generation.
"I married a Fitzpatrick so we have eight kids," said Adam. "They range in age from three months to 14. We have five girls and three boys."
Asked how many of them bowl, Flaherty replied, "They all bowl on their birthdays which are spent at our business."
With the extensive expansion of the food and bar portions of the business, as well as the popular outdoor sports patio, General Manager Adam Tulkki said they've recently hired more than 15 new employees, all from the Northfield area.
Renovating a large space like Flaherty's during the supply chain slow down has been challenging, he said. Waiting for soft drink and beer taplines to be installed took some patience.
Tulkki, who is one of the 300-score perfect bowlers featured with framed photos on the south wall, said he has worked at the business for 22 years.
Special theme nights
Flaherty said he hopes that opening a bowling center in a two-college city like Northfield would offer college students another fun activity to try on for size.
"We are promoting an $8 All-You-Can-Bowl night once a week for the college crowd," he said.
Using social media, email blasts and postcards mailed out to Chamber of Commerce members, Flaherty said he hopes to get the word out to Northfielders that his revamped establishment is now open for business.
And open for league sign ups.
Flaherty said he wants people to know joining a league doesn't mean you have to be an expert bowler, and it doesn't mean you can't be flexible.
"I think folks are scared by the term league," he said. "We use a handicap system, so if you improve a little each week, your score gets better. As for joining a league, if you sign up eight members for a four-person team, then you can rotate team members around."
Outside of the leagues, the owner just wants people to stop by, bowl a few games, have a drink and stay for a meal.
"It's really a place for the whole family to have fun," he said.