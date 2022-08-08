When Dr. Joel Leer starts his new job next month, for the first time in 20 years, classes will not begin with a bell.
Leer, who spent 16 years as principal of Northfield High School, has accepted a position as a professor of educational leadership at Minnesota State University, Mankato. His classroom for the graduate and doctorate students will be located on the U of M Edina campus.
Leer said over cold drinks at Little Joy on Friday afternoon, that he is looking forward to being back in the classroom.
"I will be teaching what I've learned to professional educators," Leer said.
Armed with a PhD. in organizational leadership, policy and development, he said he hopes the university students will want to learn from his experience working with students aged 13-18 and a staff of 80-plus.
Leer said his 35-minute commute to the office tower of classrooms on a campus in a metro area will not usually be at high traffic times. His longer classes on Wednesday nights and Saturdays are designed to accommodate the schedules of busy working professionals.
Despite his in-depth knowledge of teenagers as a principal and as a father of three children aged 13, 17 and 22, Leer said he enjoys being with college-aged students.
"My wife Elizabeth and I co-led a Global Studies class at St. Olaf College one semester to Argentina, China and Tanzania," he said. "I loved every moment of that experience."
Asked what he's most proud of from his tenure as the top Raider, Leer didn't state the obvious answer — the 96% graduation rate. Instead, he said developing systems to support all the students. "We do not want anyone to fall through the cracks," he said.
But, he acknowledged that probably no one goes into education "to be successful all the time." There are always some students with social, emotional or mental health challenges that you take personally and wish you could tweak how responsible adults handled their situations, he said.
Another achievement during his Raider years was his "pop-in" approach to offering feedback to his staff. "I was part of a team of collaborators," he said. "I always wanted parents to see that I knew what was going on in the classrooms."
A surreal feeling
Asked what her rattled off will miss most from his high school years, Leer immediately started a list: "The students, staff, learning community," he said. "Also theater, concerts, daily life in the halls, and great conversations with staff."
What about football and basketball games?
"I hesitated because I'll admit it will be nice to go to sporting events because I want to go," he said with a laugh.
Leer said since he left his high school office in June, he's already felt the freedom of a looser schedule.
"My kids are jokingly referring to this time as "the summer of dad," he said grinning. Earlier in July, the family enjoyed a 17-day vacation in Europe, traveling mostly by train.
With more time on his hands, Leer said he's engaged in home improvement project and taken his 17-year old on some college visits. He's also met with his successor Shane Baier a couple of times.
Asked about the ongoing community discussions regarding prioritizing which portions of the high school need immediate renovation, Leer said he'll be "curious to see out that issue unfolds."
"Much of the building is tired and needs some work," he said. "But there are pros and cons to both sides. It will be interesting to see what happens.'
Although he said he will "miss a lot of amazing people" Leer said the high school was in good hands.
"I leave with great memories of great people and the things we've accomplished together," he said. "I'm so grateful for the opportunities given me."
And with two kids still in the system, Leer said he'll stay connected as a parent.
He's more worried about how he's going to feel on the first day of school when he's not doing what he's always done on Labor Day Tuesday.
"The newness will be surreal," he said.