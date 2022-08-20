On a chilly Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, a group of 25 environmental- and community-focused people toured Northfield's sustainable housing project.

Hillcrest1.JPG

Hillcrest Village is a first-in-the-nation Net Zero Energy emergency shelter and supportive housing. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Hillcrest2.JPG

About 25 housing and climate change advocates toured a few of the units nearly completed at Hillcrest Village. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Hillcrest3.JPG

Scott Wopata, executive director of Community Action Center, gave an overview of the mixed housing project before the unit tour and mechanical inspection. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Hillcrest4.JPG

Brian Nowak, lead designer and owner of Sweetgrass Design Studio (center) discussed the project's technical and mechanical design details. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Hillcrest5.JPG

Hillcrest Village is located on the north end of Northfield on Highway 3 and includes six housing units. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

