On a chilly Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, a group of 25 environmental- and community-focused people toured Northfield's sustainable housing project.
Hillcrest Village is a first-in-the-nation Net Zero Energy emergency shelter and supportive housing development, where 100% of utilities are supplied by on-site solar panels.
Located off of North Highway 3, Hillcrest Village is designed, funded and built by the community, said Scott Wopata, executive director of the Community Action Center.
"Hillcrest Village represents local solutions to climate change," he said.
Wopata led the group into the last finished unit on the north end's cul-du-sac. There are six units of intentionally mixed housing on the property. He explained the mix of housing options includes shelter, supportive housing and affordable housing.
"CAC's supportive housing units provide long-term housing for more than 10 families who experience chronic homelessness year round," he said. "This is a community-centered housing development designed to respond to the changing needs within the community."
CAC Senior Director Anika Rychner explained how CAC offers a variety of options for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, as well as solutions for those experiencing eviction and instability.
"Our team of housing advocates builds trust and relationships with people and offers case management, goal planning and advocacy with landlords and other professionals," she said.
Wopata told the group the site had originally been a dilapidated motel dating from the 1960s. In 2018, the property was acquired by a group of stakeholders.
"We're not the center of the project," he said. "We have hundreds of partners, so many it takes time to coordinate on a collaborative design."
Brian Nowak, lead designer and owner of Sweetgrass Design Studio, was on hand to answer technical and mechanical questions.
Nowak discussed the envelope and wall design, as well as the rim and foundation details. Regarding the on-site solar array energy source, Nowak said the unique design created a 62% reduction in energy usage.
"There is no gas or fossil fuels on site," he said. "The grid is tied to solar."
Wopata said the entire project has been carefully and thoughtfully executed.
