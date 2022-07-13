Elle Ragin, who just completed first grade in the Doves K/1 multi-age classroom, should be starting second grade this fall at Prairie Creek Community School.
Simon Tyler, director of Prairie Creek Community School in Castle Rock, said that in this time of uncertainty with no resolution yet to Elle’s disappearance, that he will continue to refer to the 6-year-old in the present tense.
“Our community is devastated by the tragic situation,” said Tyler. “We are a small, tight-knit school community. We know each other well. We feel this deeply.”
Tyler said the school staff has stayed in consistent touch with each other through emails, text, conversation and news releases from the Northfield Police about the ongoing investigation of the missing student whose mother Lisa Wade, 39, died of an apparent suicide.
Tyler said everyone in the school community has been extremely upset by this tragic situation. Recent updates from the police investigation have made it difficult to maintain hope for Elle’s safe return.
A sweet little girl
“Elle was a kind, caring, joyful child,” said Tyler. “She had lots of friends. Elle was known to staff as a compassionate child, a classroom leader who was quick to help others, especially younger students. She was very welcoming of new children.”
According to the Prairie Creek Community School website, the school strives “to honor the whole child and attend to the well-being of each individual.” As a child-centered school, Prairie Creek specializes in providing an experimental learning environment.
“Elle’s approach to learning stemmed from her natural curiosity. Teachers and staff knew her as a creative child, observant about the world whether learning inside and outside the school building,” he said. “She brightened up our space.”
Tyler said school psychiatrist Michelle Flannery has provided guidance to parents regarding how to talk to their young children about this tragic situation. Tyler said Flannery has encouraged parents to reassure their children, reminding them that they are loved and safe.
“We are grateful for the hard investigative work undertaken by the Northfield Police Department and related agencies. We also appreciate the constant support of Dr. Hillmann, superintendent of Prairie Creek’s authorizer, Northfield Public Schools, who has been there for us during this exceptionally difficult time.” he said.
