My mother, Marion Hvistendahl, lived life to the fullest during her 100 years. When she passed away on March 20 of this year, she left a hole in the hearts of family and friends alike.
Education was important to both my parents. When they moved to Northfield in 1990, my father, J.K. (Jake) Hvistendahl, had been a journalism professor at South Dakota State and Iowa State University and my mother an English professor at South Dakota State and Grand View College in Des Moines. They had just returned from a year of teaching at Hebei Educational College in China. It had taken her a long time to get her degrees, starting at the Univ. of Minn., after she had moved at 18 from her hometown of Ortonville to Minneapolis. She left to marry Jake during World War II when he was on leave from the Army and years later she resumed her education at S. Dak. State in Brookings.
Solveig Nelson, who taught with Marion at Grand View, remembers being in awe of her capabilities as department chair, considering her a “wonderful mentor” whose “modus operandi was to meet new people and make new friends” wherever they went. On a trip west together, Marion brought along homemade sweet rolls — and beer. Jack and Cecilia Horner, former neighbors in Ames, Iowa, wrote me, “Her life was a reflection of love of life, intelligence, creativity, a giving of herself to all around her, a quick and funny wit, and so much more.”
Upon moving to Northfield, where all three children had attended St. Olaf, my mother found a new lease on life in Northfield Arts Guild productions, both onstage and behind stage, including a lead in “Steel Magnolias” her first year in town. Her last appearance on stage was in 2013 as a maid in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” Susan Carlson, the director, told me it was a small part that required timing and Marion, even at age 91, “absolutely had that.”
Marion was overjoyed when the innovative Cannon Valley Elder Collegium, founded in 1997, allowed her to not only take classes but get back into teaching. A picture of her happily teaching a class appeared in a Washington Post story about the Collegium in 1998. Her classes, from mythology to James Joyce, were very popular.
When she was 71, she started one-woman shows, performing in costume before church and civic groups as Katie Luther, Mary Todd Lincoln, Ann North, Lydia Pinkham, Hildegard of Bingen and others.
Mary Fransen and Jim Johnson, former owners of the historic 1857 Lyceum building in Northfield, recall her presentation as Ann North, wife of Northfield’s founder, at a reception they held at their building. They describe Marion “as a joyful person with a warm, engaging smile,” always dressed in a classy fashion.
Northfield attorney David Hvistendahl praises our mother as a “consummate hostess and chef who made raised donuts as fluffy as bakery donuts when we were kids.” Throughout her life, “She enjoyed planning dinner parties and happy hours.” After our parents moved to Northfield, David was dispatched to Minneapolis to buy “top shelf wine and liquor.” Mary Rossing recalls having what were called “Gin and Tonic Committee Meetings” at her house.
Brad Ness has favorite memories of Ole & Lena Joke Nights held at venues around Northfield with Brad as Ole and Marion as Lena taking turns telling jokes. The first site in 2010 was Froggy Bottoms in front of around 50 people. Ness said the evening started with some “family friendly jokes” which quickly turned raunchy (especially those from Marion) and left Ness as Ole laughing hysterically.
The second annual event at the Rueb ‘n’ Stein was a benefit for the Northfield Historical Society before 150 people. The third time at the Grand Event Center in 2012 attracted a crowd of 275. Ness said, “Everyone I talked to said they really loved the jokes,” even if they were “kind of dirty.”
My brother Brad Sondahl, now a potter in Idaho, treasures a little black book that our mother had filled with handwritten poems she had memorized in her youth. Her letters back home from Minneapolis in the 1940s also “included poems that had resonated with her,” Brad said. Even in her last years, she could still recite “Die Lorelei” in German to her family.
My mother was a role model for many by showing you should always be open to new possibilities, whatever your circumstances in life. I took that to heart when, facing the end of a marriage in 2004, I moved to Northfield from New York and made a new life for myself here, returning to the stability of family and Midwestern roots. Paraphrasing Chaucer’s words about the Oxford student on the pilgrimage to Canterbury, I can sum up my mother by saying, “Gladly would she learn and gladly teach.”