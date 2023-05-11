Editor's Note

A celebration of life will be held for Marion Hvistendahl on Saturday, May 13, at Northfield’s Village on the Cannon Community Room, 301 7th Street W., from 1-4 p.m. Bright, springtime attire suggested.

My mother, Marion Hvistendahl, lived life to the fullest during her 100 years. When she passed away on March 20 of this year, she left a hole in the hearts of family and friends alike.

Marion2.jpg
Marion1.jpg

Marion Hvistendahl as Lena and Brad Ness as Ole performed in many Ole & Lena Joke Nights at various venues around Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Hvistendahl family)
Hvistendahl1.JPG

Marion dressed as Mary Todd Lincoln for a local performance. (Photo courtesy of Hvistendahl family)

