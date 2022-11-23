This year, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival, a tradition dating back to 1912, will be held in one of the nation’s finest concert halls. The move will provide better sound, better seats, and better ambiance — except in a concert hall 50 miles north of Northfield.

St. Olaf 1.JPG

The last time the St. Olaf Choir performed its annual Christmas Festival at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis was 2017. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
Fest_2020-485.jpg

Anton Armstrong conducting during the 2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)
Fest_2020-545.jpg

On stage at the 2019 St. Olaf Christmas Festival. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)

Fest_2020-545.jpg

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Here are the events happening on campus during the weekend of Christmas Festival:
 
Friday, December 2
  • A traditional Scandinavian buffet dinner will be available by reservation only on Friday, December 2 in the Black, Gold & Sun Ballrooms in Buntrock Commons. 
Saturday, December 3
  • Free livestream of the 7:30 p.m. Christmas Festival performance from Orchestra Hall. (The on-demand, fully-edited version of the 2022 Christmas Festival will be available to watch beginning December 14.)
Sunday, December 4
  • The St. Olaf Band will perform during Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m. in Boe Memorial Chapel.
  • The St. Olaf Handbells will perform in Buntrock Commons, following the Sunday morning worship. 
  • Stav Hall in Buntrock Commons will serve a traditional Scandinavian brunch buffet on Sunday, December 4; no reservations required.
Load comments