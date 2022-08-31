A volleyball tournament has been added to the long list of competitions held during the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration this year.
Lisa Peterson, communications chair for DJJD, said the list of events for next week’s annual September festivities, which celebrate the heroes who stood up to the gang of robbers in 1976, looks similar to previous years. This year’s DJJD takes place Sept. 7-11.
Peterson said the last big event to be added to the schedule was the classic car cruise, which was added in 2020.
“The centerpiece event will continue to be the bank raid re-enactments,” she said.
This signature event at 408 Division St. in Northfield’s downtown requires a festival button for bleacher seating. The re-enactments start Friday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., continue Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will be limited bleacher seating for the 12:30 p.m. showing.
The American Sign Language interpreted raids are Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Peterson said other highlights this year for the third largest festival in Minnesota that attracts anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors, are the Horseshoe Hunt hosted by Tim Freeland; the beer pouring by past DJJD general chairs and ambassadors; the professional rodeo; the DJJD bear contest and the Outlaw Run, a 5K/15K run/walk.
“The bands, the food, the carnival, the antique truck and tractor pull, the rescue squad duck race and the ambassador coronation are all worthwhile traditional events,” she noted.
She said the 38th annual arts, crafts and gift show, Bingo on Bridge Square, and the Grand Parade were not-be-be-missed events.
Townies and visitors alike should remember to buy a $5 commemorative button that allows access to most events.
“The purchase of a button helps pay for the costs of the celebration,” said Peterson.
