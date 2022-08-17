Before Bardwell Smith visited India and Sri Lanka, he packed six small stones — as symbols of hope — to put in locations that cried out for reconciliation.

Bardwell Smith.jpg

Professor Emeritus Bardwell L. Smith balances a copy of his latest book, “Precarious Balance” on his lap. (Photo courtesy of Linda Larson)
Bardwell Smith book jacket.jpg

Bardwell Smith said the hands on the book cover make readers “want to know what these hands have done.” (Photo courtesy of Linda Larson)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments