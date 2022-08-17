Before Bardwell Smith visited India and Sri Lanka, he packed six small stones — as symbols of hope — to put in locations that cried out for reconciliation.
Smith, a retired Carleton College Religion and Asian Studies professor, had learned this simple practice of bringing hope to places faces challenges from a clinical psychologist friend who viewed life through a lens of peace and justice.
“It was a reminder that brought hope to other places,” Smith said. “I did this in Sri Lanka. We need to find practices like this to share in our communities.”
Smith explained that humans have times of balance and times of feeling off balance. Without both, humans cannot experience equilibrium.
“Hope and no hope have a beautiful relationship,” he said.
Linda Larson, a member of the Care Ministry Team at First United Church of Christ, talked to Smith recently about what this notion means to him.
“We need to see the balancing between hope and no hope,” said Smith. “There can be hope in the midst of no hope. It is all about balance. Look for the invitation to see hope and the wonder and beauty of life. That’s what the title means to me.”
At 97, Smith has just published “Precarious Balance: Sinhala Buddhism and the Forces of Pluralism.”
The book explores the history of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, the island nation off the southern coast of India. Religion has played a large role in this area’s political life, and contemporary turmoil threatens to tear it apart.
Smith has a longstanding interest in Sri Lanka and has led groups of Carleton students there. His groundbreaking essays on Sri Lanka in the 1970s and 1980s were influential in several academic fields.
“Precarious Balance” brings together and revises these classic essays and connects their ideas to the contemporary situation.
Smith’s essays explore the historical roots of today’s issues, treating such topics as concepts of order and the legitimation of power, the role of monasticism, and dilemmas of identity in a religiously pluralistic society. The book is framed by a preface and epilogue, based on Smith’s personal experiences in Sri Lanka and Japan, that link the historical studies to today.
The author examines how political, social, and religious actors and institutions in Sri Lanka have addressed the island’s seemingly intractable problems of religious and ethnic plurality.
“Life is always asking us to enter into struggle with clarity, grace and forgiveness,” explained Smith to Linda Larson, during an early August interview. “We experience struggles in relationships between individuals, in a family, in a small community like Northfield or a college. Everyone struggles to discover hope.”
Published by the University of Virginia Press as part of the Studies in Religion and Culture series edited by John Barbour, Professor Emeritus of Religion at St. Olaf College, “Precarious Balance” can be ordered at Northfield’s Content Bookstore or purchased online.
Smith’s previous publications include “Religion and the Legitimation of Power in South Asia” (1997) and “Narratives of Sorrow and Dignity: Japanese Women, Pregnancy Loss, and Modern Rituals of Grieving” (2013).
Getting this recent book published took many years, said Barbour. In 2015, Smith submitted a proposal for the book, but there was still a lot of work required to put it in publishable form. Since then, the author had to overcome a series of adversities, including the prolonged illness and death of his wife, Charlotte, several medical challenges and crises, and moving into the Northfield Retirement Center.
He was assisted in putting the manuscript into its final form by Barbour, retired Carleton professor Roger Jackson, and local editor Jerri Hurlbutt. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it became impossible to get books from the Carleton library, and those helping Smith could not meet with him about queries and editing decisions.
“The publication is a huge relief and cause for celebration for Smith, his helpers, and his family as the capstone of a long and illustrious career,” said Barbour.