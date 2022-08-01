2022 Vintage Band Festival

The Independent Silver Band, which focuses on historic Civil War-era band music played on authentic instruments, performed Saturday morning at Bridge Square Legacy Stage. Based in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the band was formed in 2004 and is conducted by William L. Reynolds. This is the band's fifth appearance in Northfield's annual Vintage Band Festival. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments