As the recipient of the 2023 Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award this year, Eugene “Gene” Lyman will be attending the Heywood banquet in September, as more than a family member and a friend.
After decades of watching friends receive the top honor bestowed by the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee, Lyman will become the 40th recipient of the prestigious award.
As a lifelong “townie,” he said he has known all the previous recipients over the last four decades. As part of the DJJD ambassador program, he cheered as a granddaughter was crowned in 2007 and a great-granddaughter in 2021.
The 92-year old, who was born inside the family’s farmhouse east of Northfield, attended and graduated from both high school and college in Northfield. He and his wife of 70 years Elaine raised their family in the community and have been active in countless community events.
The Heywood Committee honors a Northfield citizen who exemplifies the commitment to public service like Heywood. The award represents an honor that each committee member would someday hope to be considered worthy of receiving: “This is an award that reminds us of our past and our promise to improve ourselves and our community for the future.”
Lyman learned that he was the recipient of the highest honor bestowed by the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee during a brunch earlier this year at the lake with his family.
“I was shocked,” said Lyman. “Suddenly, eight people from the committee were at the door holding a cake.”
Lifelong townie
Over the years. Lyman has served as a leader in numerous professional and volunteer endeavors. According to the nominating letter for the Heywood award, Lyman’s involvement in the Northfield community began as a member of 4-H, which led to his 1947 election as the president of the Minnesota State 4-H.
After graduating from St. Olaf College, Lyman joined the Jaycees, and in 1953, he was elected as the director of the Northfield Farm Bureau. In 1960, he became co-chair of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, which at the time was sponsoring the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration, thus he became co-chair that year. He served on the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, as a Rice County Jury Commissioner, as secretary of the Northfield Industrial Development Corporation and a member of the Rice County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Lyman was a farmer, both self-employed and employed through Sheldahl, until he moved into sales at BH Electronics, before eventually purchasing and running the company. During that time, he served as a board member for the nonprofit Minnesota Project Innovation, which assisted entrepreneurial businesses in writing proposals to government agencies to request funds to further research and develop new products and processes.
Good-hearted
Rev. Rachel McIver Morey, pastor of Northfield Methodist Church, described Lyman as “a good-hearted man of deeply held commitments, and at the center of that is his faith and his family.”
“He has said many times how blessed he and Elaine are to have kids, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren so close, and I think it is such a gift to see the younger Lyman generations carrying on his spirit and legacy of community service in so many different spaces around Northfield,” said Morey. “It is is really beautiful to witness.”