Five Northfield High School 12th-grade students were recognized for their academic achievements by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The National Merit program evaluates scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) that students take during junior year, earning recognition based on academic performance in school.
Senior Henry Vrtis was selected as a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
On Sept. 14, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced approximately 16,000 national semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of high school seniors in the United States. Vrtis and the other semifinalists will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Senior Hannah M. Hulett was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for her exceptional academic performance. Hannah is among approximately 34,000 Commended Students from across the nation who are being recognized as part of the National Merit program. Commended Students placed among the top 5% of 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 Merit Program by taking the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
Amelia Rosenhamer, Margaret Muth and Sophia Weed each were awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs. They were recognized because of their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the SAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams.
“We have lots of kids who excel academically and in this case we had five high school seniors who were recognized by the College Board as part of the National Merit program," said Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann. "It’s a big deal for these young people.”
A ceremony to celebrate the five honorees is being planned, and a date will be announced soon.
