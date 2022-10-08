Five Northfield High School 12th-grade students were recognized for their academic achievements by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Honor students 3.jpg

Senior Henry Vrtis was selected as a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.  (Photo courtesy of Northfield High School)
Honor students 2.jpg

Senior Hannah M. Hulett was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program for her exceptional academic performance. (Photo courtesy of Northfield High School)
Honor students 1.jpg

Amelia Rosenhamer, Margaret Muth and Sophia Weed! Each were awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs. (Photo courtesy of Northfield High School)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments