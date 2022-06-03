The four people who were involved in a burglary that left a rural Northfield man dead have all now been sentenced.
The suspects were all sentenced Thursday in Dakota County District Court. The sentences range from 21 years in prison to one year in jail.
The foursome burglarized the home of Chris Jon Lafontaine, 55, in Greenvale Township on July 1-2, court documents say.
A neighbor reported seeing intruders and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Lafonte dead in a bathroom. His hands and feet were bound and a rag and glove were tied over his mouth. An autopsy revealed he died from asphyxia.
Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23 of White Bear Lake, reportedly admitted she hit Lafontaine on the head with a large flashlight and he lost consciousness.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul tied up Lafontaine and later admitted he might have tied up Lafontaine too tightly and killed him.
Taylor pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 80 months in prison.
Timothy William Tuit, 36, of South St. Paul,, and Stephanie Marie Peabody, 26, of Welch, were caught in the area. They pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. Tuit, who has a criminal history, was sentenced to 92 months in prison. Peabody, who does not have a criminal history, received a stayed prison sentence and a year in jail.
Each defendant received credit for nearly a year already spent in jail while the charges were pending. The three who received prison sentences will likely be eligible for supervised release after serving two-third of their terms.