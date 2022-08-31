Growing up and taking care of farm animals can be a taxing lifestyle, but several of Rice County’s young 4-H members chose to make the most of it.

Albers and Alice 2.JPEG

Molly Albers, 12, of Dundas, placed in the top eight in the dairy contest for grades six and seven. She was awarded the Belle Grant for her achievement. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Albers)
Albers with Award.jpg

Rabbit Reserve Californian Marisa Winget Rice.jpg

Marisa Winget, 17, of Northfield, stand with her prize-winning rabbit, Columbia. This was her first time winning a purple ribbon in any category at the fair. (Photo courtesy of 4-H)
Dairy Showcase 12th Jacy Saemrow Rice.jpg

Jacy Saemrow, 17, of Morristown, placed 12th in the state fair dairy showcase. She is the first in her family of dairy farmers to place that high. (Photo courtesy of 4-H)
Winget and Columbia.jpeg

