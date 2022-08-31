Growing up and taking care of farm animals can be a taxing lifestyle, but several of Rice County’s young 4-H members chose to make the most of it.
Molly Albers, 12, Jacy Saemrow, 17, and Marisa Winget, 17, are just a few of the local 4-H members bringing home awards from the Minnesota State Fair.
But that’s not their only takeaways from 4-H.
Albers is fairly new to the State Fair, while Saemrow and Winget each have a decade of experience. The girls earned invitations to the State Fair from their top showings at the Rice County Fair in July.
The 4-H participants who are invited to the State Fair stay in the University of Minnesota dorms nearby, and get home-cooked meals and meal vouchers for the entire week, all for about $200. Each Rice County 4-H member said they are having fun during their stay, but the whole thing can be overwhelming, especially since they had animals to care for.
Albers and Alice, her red-and-white Holstein fall calf named after Albers’ great-grandmother, rose to some of the highest rankings in the dairy show for grades six and seven. Albers, of Dundas, even did well enough to impress another fair-goer, who asked for her help with their own showing.
Albers started showing cattle in second grade. She was inspired by her mom and grandmother, who also showed cattle at the fair. Her interest was especially cultivated by spending time in her grandfather’s barn.
“I always enjoyed being in my grandpa’s barn and looking at animals,” she said. “The first time I was in the running was really fun. So, I just kept doing it and getting better at it.”
Although Albers had a little experience showing cattle, she still felt a bit nervous stepping up to the challenge this year.
“I was nervous at the start,” she said. “But, when I got in there, it started to be very fun. Yeah, it was exciting.”
About an hour after showing her cattle, she got the news that she’d been chosen as a finalist. Albers felt excited, but was also admittedly surprised by the judgement.
“I was pretty surprised and exited,” she said. “I knew a lot of the questions, but, I don’t know, I thought a lot of people were going to be better than me with that, so I was surprised.”
On the other end of the age group for youth 4-H members, is Winget, who is heading into her senior year at Northfield High School. She’s been involved with 4-H for the past decade and this was her fifth State Fair.
Winget brought her Californian rabbit to the State Fair. The senior doe, Columbia, was named after a character in “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” one of Winget’s favorite musicals.
This was Winget’s first time bringing a rabbit and her first purple ribbon. She said that bringing a rabbit to the fair was a lot easier than her usual sheep.
Winget and Columbia won the reserve champion title in her category. This means that she was this year’s statewide runner-up.
Before she got that news, when she put Columbia on the table, and the judges began to walk around, she said she felt nervous.
“It was a little nerve-racking,” she said. “But I just needed to relax and keep watching the animal, since you have to present the rabbit in a certain way. When the judge said that I was the reserve champion, I was really shocked. I’ve been working really hard … I had a couple of downfalls, so it was just a shock.”
Jacy Saemrow also expressed her surprise when she found out how well she had placed in the dairy showcase. She finished 12th in the state and received a giant $1,500 check.
The Saemrow family was named Rice County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year and own a dairy farm with hundreds of cows. They’ve been farming cattle for over a century. Jacy placed higher than any other Saemrow has.
No matter the ribbon
Kelly Chadwick, Rice County’s 4-H extension program coordinator, said she is proud of all their members. She spoke about the benefits of participating in 4-H.
“When youth are involved with 4-H, they are learning a variety of life skills, such as leadership, goal setting, problem solving and communication,” she said. “Ultimately, these skills are transferred into our communities and workplaces. This program is a great place for youth to explore and learn about their interests, oftentimes creating innovators.”
Winget echoed that comment.
“I’ve learned so many life skills,” she said. “4-H helps with public speaking and leadership skills. For example, when I was a camp councilor at one of the 4-H camps or involved in one of the clubs, it was really cool to learn governmental skills. I also learned responsibility, when it comes to being in a club, taking care of animals, even the general projects.”
Saemrow shared a similar sentiment.
“I would tell anyone thinking about 4-H to be as involved as possible,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we do around the community, like water the flowers and shovel snow and stuff. Just put yourself out there and you’ll find something you like.”
Winget said that, “4-H is for everyone,” and, “the friends you make in 4-H are lifelong friends.” She also said any young or aspiring 4-H members shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions, since everyone in 4-H is like a family and always willing to help, as exemplified by Albers helping with another member’s showing.
“I’ve spent lots of time and put in lots of work, which are rewarding,” Winget said. “But what I’ve really learned in 4-H is that it doesn’t matter if you get a purple ribbon. What’s important is that you just have fun and learn along the way.”