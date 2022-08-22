Four concerts, featuring local and international musicians performing an array of diverse musical styles and appearing in four different Northfield venues, happens this week.
Francesca Anderegg, festival artistic director, and associate professor of Music (Violin, Viola and Chamber Music) at St. Olaf College, said all four concerts are free and open to the public with a suggested donation.
The Bridge Chamber Music Festival kicked off Monday, Aug. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. The opening concert featured pianist Erika Ribeiro from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "This program is a lively mix of music by Johannes Brahms, Spanish composer Joaquin Turina, and a new album of Brazilian jazz music," said Anderegg. "Ribeiro will be joined by Minnesota Orchestra principal clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora, violinist Francesca Anderegg, and cellist Sarah Lewis."
The second concert is on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 pm at Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College, features original music from cellist Mike Block and tabla player Sandeep Das, who will perform with Carleton College’s senior lecturer and pipa virtuoso, Gao Hong.
"Mike Block and Sandeep Das are hosting a workshop on musical improvisation at Kracum Performance Hall earlier in the day Aug. 24 from 1-3 p.m.," said Anderegg. "Musicians of all levels are welcome."
The third concert, held on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ features virtuoso violinist and concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Nikki Chooi, joined by 10th Wave Chamber Music Collective. This concert will showcase works by composers Francesco Geminiani, Maurice Ravel, and Astor Piazzolla.
The final concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas, features the local Jamison Ensemble performing string quartets by Caroline Shaw, Florence Price, and other female composers.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.