Four concerts, featuring local and international musicians performing an array of diverse musical styles and appearing in four different Northfield venues, happens this week.
chamber festival 1.jpeg

Violinist Nikki Chooi performs on Wednesday as part of the four-concert Bridge Chamber Music Festival in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Francesca Anderegg)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments