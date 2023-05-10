All it takes is one good idea to start the ball rolling.
That’s true of a new monthly evening event, Third Thursday Night Market, that debuts May 18 and will end September 21 in Northfield. The Night Market will take over one block of downtown from 5-8 p.m. Other summer dates are June 15, July 20, and Aug. 17.
Bringing the night market concept to Northfield — Rochester hosts a similar event — was the collective brainchild of a group of dialed-into-the-community women representing various civic organizations. The main goal for the new event is to bring people downtown on a summer night.
In January, Teresa Jensen with Riverwalk Market Fair and Kathleen Holmes with Friends of Downtown Northfield, started working on how the collaboration would take shape. They brought in April Kopack and Betsy Wentz, RMF co-managers. Solid plans began to unfold as they discussed how the city could offer businesses more retail experiences in the early evenings, while keeping the outdoor event fun, casual and lively.
“We wanted to wake up downtown in the evenings,” Wentz said.
The goal of offering activities that would bring adults and families downtown was also to reverse the reputation many regional visitors have that nighttimes in Northfield are sleepy.
More than a market; bigger than a block party
“We will be closing down the street to vehicular traffic between Fourth and Fifth on Division; brick and mortar businesses are encouraged to be open, and, if they choose, sell from a tent or table outside, and we will have market vendors selling in the center of the street,” Jensen explained. “We will have musical acts/bands performing on the Showmobile on Division, and will have at least one craft brewery or distillery selling on the street for each event. People will be able to walk with drink in hand among the vendors, shopping, rather than be confined to a beer tent — amazingly so.”
Asked about the process of taking an idea and turning lots of conversations with community stakeholders into a new summer event, Holmes said “It was an evolution.”
Holmes, who also serves on the Northfield City Council, added, “We wanted to bring the community back downtown in a safe way, to be outside, to be together and to enjoy music, shopping, food and drinks.”
Kopack said other partners joining in include the Northfield Public Library and the Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“All the downtown businesses and the local liquor venders are very excited about this,” said Kopack.
So far, the organizers have signed up Loon Liquors for May, Chapel Brewing for June, Imminent Brewing for August and Keepsake Cidery and Tanzenwald Brewing for September. The committee is still trying to nail down the liquor vender for July.
Downtown restaurants that will be participating in the monthly summer night market include The Hideaway and Raven’s Nest, as well as Coco’s and the Blast, located further north on Division Street.
Holmes said the Showmobile will be located at the north edge of Division and Fourth Streets. It will be parked in front of Bridge Square ,with its stage facing south, open to the barricaded block.
“We’re looking to have one or two entertainment acts for each event and are excited to highlight several local and beloved groups who have performed at past Bridge Square Block Parties, at Riverwalk Market Fair and at other events and venues around town, as well as welcome some new groups to town,” she said.
While the complete schedule is still being finalized, Holmes said local acts, such as the Northfield Community Band, Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band, the Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band, Bobby and Christine, Rob Stokes and his band, Free Ranger, Helen Forsythe and more will be part of the entertainment this summer.
The four organizers said the night market would not be geared exclusively to adults, but would be a family friendly event. A family zone with kid-friendly activities like a magician will be set up in Bridge Square to entertain the little ones.
Betsy Wentz, a farmer who has been selling her produce at Riverwalk Market Fair, said the participating food and craft venders she’s been in contact with are excited to have another opportunity to showcase their wares to the Northfield community.
The city’s Economic Development Authority, which partially funds the Riverwalk Market Fair, is very supportive of the night market organizers, said Jensen. The committee said issues, such as trash management or public restrooms, were not a concern, mainly because downtown workers successfully manage those concerns during other public festivals, like Winter Walk, Defeat of Jesse James Days and Crazy Daze.
”The city has been a great partner for the Thursday night market,” said Jensen, offering in-kind donations for much of the equipment, and for the work that the streets crew will be doing for each event, setting up and taking down.
”We are very appreciative,” she said. “Both Lynette Peterson, our city clerk, and Mark Elliot, our police chief, have been very helpful in guiding us through the applications and regulations for the market, too.”