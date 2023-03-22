Ben Sapp said doctors are calling his son, Oliver Sapp, 3, the "poster boy for screening," because his frequent ultrasounds helped catch a tumor early.

Oliver Sapp 6.jpeg

Oliver Sapp celebrates his completion of pre-surgery chemotherapy and his 3rd birthday with chocolate cake. (Photos courtesy of the Quamme-Sapp family)
Oliver Sapp 1.jpg

Oliver Sapp, 3, raises a fist in his Spiderman costume.
Oliver Sapp 2.jpg

Oliver Sapp paints a dinosaur in his hospital bed.
Oliver Sapp 4.jpg

Oliver Sapp and his buddy, Dino, sit in a chair that no child should have to sit in. (Photo courtesy of the Quamme-Sapp family)
Oliver Sapp 5.jpeg

Oliver Sapp takes a ride in his warrior wagon, which is pulled by his father, Ben Sapp. (Photo courtesy of the Quamme-Sapp family)
Oliver Sapp 3.jpg

Scarlett and Oliver Sapp read “Dinosaurs Love Tacos” while snuggled up on the couch. (Photos courtesy of the Quamme-Sapp family)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments