Ben Sapp said doctors are calling his son, Oliver Sapp, 3, the "poster boy for screening," because his frequent ultrasounds helped catch a tumor early.
To support the Quamme-Sapp family as they navigate the financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis, a benefit is being held on Saturday. The event is open to the public and will have silent auction and live auctions, a lunch and a bake sale. The benefit is in Kenyon, where they have roots. They now live in Northfield.
Ben said the family was excited when his wife, Cassandra Quamme, found out she was pregnant. Their now-8-year-old daughter, Scarlett, was ecstatic to get a sibling.
Oliver and Scarlett have a close relationship. He lets her dress him up and paint her nails. They sing and dance together. "He looks up to her" and "wants to be just like her," Ben said.
Oliver likes mowing, tractors, snowmobiles and being outside. He likes to hike, and the family does a lot of "park hopping." He likes Elsa from "Frozen." His favorite superhero used to be the Incredible Hulk. But now it's Spiderman.
"He's probably worn those Spiderman jammies for a week straight," Ben said.
Shortly after Oliver was born, Cassandra noticed one leg was a little bigger than the other. Doctors diagnosed him with hemihypertrophy, a rare condition that makes one side of the body grow quicker than the other.
"When (Oliver) was a baby, my wife noticed one fat roll was a little bit bigger than the other," Ben said. "I wouldn't have even noticed it; it was really subtle. … So anyway, the doctors said that puts him at a higher risk for Wilms tumor."
Wilms tumor is the most common type of kidney cancer in children. This higher risk meant that Oliver needed to be tested regularly, at least for the first several years of his life.
On Dec. 5, then-2-year-old Oliver got his usual scan and was given the "all clear." The family had just stopped for celebratory ice cream, when Cassandra logged into the patient portal.
"I saw the word(s) 'renal mass' and my stomach instantly tightened," she wrote on Oliver's CaringBridge page.
Then they got a call from the doctor.
"The tech didn't say what it was, but we knew," Ben said. "I was completely in shock, panicked and very scared. It was very surreal; it still doesn't really seem real."
Some of Oliver's family members, Lisa Evans, Sheri Quamme and Lynn Auseth, "felt a little hopeless" because they lived out of state and were "not able to see him." They eventually organized the benefit.
Oliver the warrior
Flash forward about two weeks, Oliver had just started chemotherapy. Doctors told them the chemo would help shrink the tumor before they try removing it with surgery.
"He was very sensitive to (the chemo)," Ben said. "The doctor's said he was the most sensitive they'd seen. After every dose, he gets a fever."
Still, the chemo did its job. Even by the second day of treatment, Cassandra said it had already begun to shrink.
"He was able to drink, eat and play," she wrote on Dec. 23. "Seeing our Oliver act like himself again and not be in major pain or fatigued has been such a relief. Oliver is a warrior, so strong and brave and we tell him every day."
On Jan. 4, a "warrior wagon" arrived, which is a small, red wagon meant to comfort the ride to and from chemo.
On Jan. 13, Oliver turned 3. In addition to celebrating his birthday, he was celebrating the last day of pre-surgery chemotherapy.
Two days later, things took a turn after Oliver was given a common antibiotic in the emergency room.
"All of a sudden, he turned white, his temperature shot up and his whole body hurt," Ben said. "The doctors did biopsies, labs and tests. The antibiotic was causing his hemoglobin (blood cells) to explode, which clogged his kidneys. He wasn't peeing at all. … That was a really dark time."
Oliver had to receive dialysis several times, because the antibiotic cause acute kidney failure. His mom was "scouring the internet for articles that could tell" her he would bounce back.
"Things have turned completely upside down," Cassandra wrote on Jan. 18. "I never thought Oliver would be in his current situation. It wasn’t even on my radar. I didn’t realize how thankful I should have been before when there was maybe an end in sight, some form of knowing that this shall pass and he will be ok."
It was hard to find articles about the condition because of its rarity. The doctors later asked for permission to write a medical journal about Oliver's experience. Both of Oliver's parents found themselves "bargaining with the person up there."
"It’s torture watching your little one suffer and having no control over anything at all," Cassandra wrote on Jan. 22. "It’s also been torture being away from Scarlett for so long. Scarlett visited today and it was so good to get to hang out as a family for a little bit. We all cried when it was time for them to go home. Scarlett is not a fan of this new situation we are in. I wish I could be in two places at once."
Community support
Oliver began to get better a few days later. The day before surgery was a long day, but it ended on a positive note.
"Ben, Oliver and I are enjoying this moment of peace and comfort after the day," Cassandra wrote on Jan. 24. "We are missing Scarlett, but she is all tucked in at the hotel across the street. She was able to play games and swim today, and we love that she was able to have so much fun."
On Jan. 25, Oliver's surgery "went really well," Cassandra wrote. Not only were surgeons able to remove the entire tumor, but they saved two-thirds of the kidney. Samples of lymph nodes and nearby tissue came out clear as well.
Ben said the surgery seemed to "unclog" things and the light at the end of the tunnel was in sight.
"Things are looking good," Cassandra wrote on Jan. 30. "I am the most thankful person on the planet. Our baby boy is healing."
Oliver has been able to come home in between rounds of chemo. A scan scheduled for Monday has Cassandra and Ben feeling what's known in the cancer community as "scanxiety." But they expressed their gratitude for the community support.
"It's been more than we could ever imagine," Ben said. "You hear about stuff like that, but — I just — I feel like we're not alone."
Cassandra said "the journey would be so much harder without" her family, friends, community and school. She said they're "never been so scared and uncertain," but the community was "a shining light."
Ben said he's "in survival mode" and he "is hoping it's just a rough patch that they can get through."
"I'm blown away by how strong and resilient kids are," he said. "(Oliver) is personally handling it better than me. Kids are so brave."