Three questions were posed to the three candidates running for the open at-large seat on the Northfield City Council.
All three candidates, David DeLong, Davin Sokup and Thelma Estrada, would like to occupy the open seat vacated by Clarice Grenier Grabau, who decided this spring to throw her hat into the ring as a Democrat for the local Minnesota Senate seat, which will no longer be filled by Republican Rep. Rich Draheim, as the boundaries of his district no longer will include Northfield.
The Northfield News asked the three candidates the following questions: Why are you running? What are the three most important issues currently facing Northfield? In your opinion, what is the city’s responsibility regarding Viking Terrace?
The answers
David Delong said he’s running because “there’s room for my voice again on the council.” DeLong said in the two years since he was narrowly defeated by now-City Councilor Jami Reister for the Ward 2 seat, there has been an 11% increase in local government spending.
“I was able to take a step back and be a citizen, not a councilor,” said DeLong. “I am a fiscal conservative who takes a common sense approach to issues. Northfield does not have a bottomless checkbook.”
Thelma Estrada said she’s running, because she wants to give back to her community, a place where she said she’s been given many opportunities to grow in many ways.
“I want to be a voice for diversity,” she said. “I want to hear your point of view and help you.”
Estrada was born in Mexico, raised in south Texas and has lived in Northfield for six years. She works in the financial department of Minnesota Orthodontics, where she assists with bilingual translations. Estrada is studying at Inver Grove Community College to become a paralegal. She hopes to graduate in December 2023.
Davin Sokup talked to the News Friday afternoon, driving back from Grand Marais, where and new wife Krista had been honeymooning. Sokup, born in Northfield and raised in Faribault, said he was running because he’s concerned about the city’s growth and development.
“My passion is housing,” he said. I want to make living and working in Northfield easier for people.”
Three issues facing Northfield
DeLong said the three most pressing issues facing Northfield now are financial matters, principally property taxes for homeowners; equity, diversity and inclusion; and attracting and retaining a commercial tax base.
Estrada said the three most pressing issues facing Northfield now are affordable housing; well-tended and handicap accessible city parks; and street infrastructure.
Sokup said the three most pressing issues facing Northfield now are growth and development; climate change; and equity.
Regarding the city’s responsibility toward Viking Terrace
DeLong said, “That’s a good question. There’s a moral responsibility, and then there’s a good Scandinavian responsibility. Northfield needs to look out for Northfield. To me, this is a landlord versus tenant dispute; I’m glad the residents have organized a homeowners’ association.”
DeLong went on to say he thinks the city needs to be involved in building inspections, health and safety issues and zoning.
“There’s a fine line for the city to be overly involved,” he said. “But not in the matter of big dogs versus small dogs.”
Estrada said it was the city’s responsibility to check city codes for fire, health and safety inspections for the Viking Terrace residents.
“We need to do a better job at educating the residents about their rights,” she said. “I’d like to see a fund for home improvements that would work with locally licensed contractors to make repairs.”
Sokup said, “That’s a great question. The city should be involved in any way, if residents ask them to intervene with policies that are helpful to the tenants.”
At the primary election Aug. 9, plus through early voting, residents can narrow the three-person at-large council race to two. Also on the ballot will be a sheriff primary and a county commissioner primary, in addition to several state and congressional primaries.