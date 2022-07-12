Three area farms are participating in the Co-op Farm Tour on Saturday.
The annual free self-guided tour is billed as an opportunity to visit farms across Minnesota, meet the farmers and support local agriculture.
Over 20 farms are opening their gates and barn doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many will have free activities and demonstrations.
Area participants are Graise Farm, Keepsake Cidery and Woodskeep Orchard, and Seven Songs Organic Farm:
• Graise Farm: 16914 Dixon Trail, between Faribault and Northfield.
Farmers Andy Olson and Tiffany Tripp raise pigs, free-range ducks, chickens, geese and livestock guardian dogs.
During the Co-op Farm Tour visitors can take their own guided-walking tour to learn about the different farm animals and farming practices used to raise animals humanely in a natural environment. There will be chicken eggs and duck eggs available for sale.
• Keepsake Cidery and Woodskeep Orchard: 4609 135th St. E., south of Dundas
The orchard’s focus is sustainability and producing spontaneously fermented natural hard ciders with no additives.
Guided tours start every hour on the hour. Buy local farm goods for sale, sample and purchase hard cider and grab a bite to eat in the Tasting Room.
• Seven Songs Organic Farm, 46544 70th Ave., east of Kenyon
Seven Songs is a small certified organic vegetable, herb and fruit farm. Visitors can see flock of Delaware breed chickens and their eggmobile, the new greenhouse and herb-drying facility. Tours at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Get a free sample of Escape! Garlic Scape Pesto. The Local Plate food truck will sell lunch with ingredients sourced from the farm and other from local farms.
For more information about the Co-op Farm Tour, including maps, visit coopfarmtour.com.
