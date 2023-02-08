By the time back to school sales are over this fall, much of the extensive remodeling of Northfield’s Target store will already have been completed.

IMG_0278.JPG

Target store manager Brian Thoe sits in his office filled with Target trinkets. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0289.JPG

The Northfield Target opened its doors on October 4, 2000. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
IMG_0287.JPG

The all-store remodel will lower ceilings, widen aisles and leave the store sparkling. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0290.JPG

The number of Target shoppers who purchase items online for pick up in the parking lot continues to increase. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0283.JPG

The first section of the store to receive the remodeling will be the stationary section, followed by kitchen, bedding and domestics. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments