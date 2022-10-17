While one memoir involves a legacy of family suicide and the other tackles the often toxic connection between our bodies and our ecosystem, both books started with a question.
St. Olaf College professor Juliet Patterson who wrote "Sinkhole" and Kathryn Savage who wrote "GroundGlass," will be in conversation at Northfield's Content Bookstore on Thursday, Oct. 20.
In a Zoom interview with the two Minneapolis-based authors Friday afternoon, the authors talked about the many coincidences in their books and in their lives as writers and poets.
The fact that their respective books are centered in Picture and Pittsburgh, Kansas, two small towns located 30 miles apart in southeastern Kansas was coincidence. So was the fact their memoirs were published at roughly the same time.
"We know each other from the literary community in the Cities," said Patterson.
Savage said the Northfield event at Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, would be the second time the two writers have appeared at a public forum. The first reading they did together was earlier this year at a literary event in St. Paul.
She said when they have connected they discovered some similarities. "We are both only children and huge readers. Books were our first friends."
Sinkhole
For Patterson, writing a personal narrative tracing a family legacy of suicide, took her 10 years to produce. She started researching the disturbing pattern of suicide in her family in 2009 when she learned of her father's death by suicide. Not only had her father's father taken his own life, but so had her mother's father.
She said she was filled with grief, physical pain from a recent car accident, and questions. In her memoir, she said she strived to answer some of those familial truths.
GroundGlass
For Savage, a poet and a fiction writer, writing a non-fiction memoir was not on the top of her project list. But after growing up on the industrial fence lines, being diagnosed with asthma and losing her father to a cancer traced to environmental risk factors, Savage dove into exploring the evidence linking toxins to disease.
Savage said she wanted to trace the concentric rings of connection—between our bodies, one another, our communities, and our ecosystem. "Equal parts mourning poem and manifesto for environment," she said.
