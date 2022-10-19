Any thrasher who sticks gnarly tricks like an acid drop, airwalks and alley-oops in the bowl and carves and catches with steez should visit Northfield’s newest skateboard and scooter shop.
Tyler Westman, owner of Northside Boards & Scooters, can talk skate slang with the best of them. His new store on the north end of Division Street has put together an inventory of decks, rails and trucks certain to make a skater drool.
Westman said he’s a passionate fan of board sports and took up skating three years ago.
“I’ve never really been that great at skating, so I thought the best way to give back is to help younger kids progress in the sport,” he said. “This sport has so much potential.”
Westman saw a business opportunity when he learned from young Northfield skaters that the city built a skatepark bowl in 2018 for skateboarding and scootering in Memorial Park, but did not have a local store selling skate and scooter gear.
“This is a recreational sport that is growing so much,” Westman said.
Immediately, he began to research the most popular parts, equipment and brands. Westman said he also got to work on a list of plans related to growing skating in Northfield.
“I need to get going,” he said. “The city of Northfield will be hearing from me soon.”
Westman wants to advocate for expanding the existing outdoor skatepark, as well as begin the discussion about building an indoor skating facility similar to those in Burnsville and Eagan.
“I want to work with locals in the community to inspire kids and adults too to take up this healthy sport,” he said.
Westman said even though he’s a business owner, he’s not in it for the money, but for the community.
“I think this is great for the area,” he said of his store, the sport and Northfield’s initial, positive response to his efforts to start expanding skating opportunities here.
He said that while it might be a difficult sport to learn at first, once a skater learns to focus, keep trying and keep driving, they will learn one trick at a time, how to succeed.
“It’s an appropriate metaphor for life,” he said.
Accounting and business background
A native of Mankato, Westman started college at the University of South Dakota then transferred to St. John’s University where he played basketball. After working in an accounting firm in the Twin Cities, Westman started a heavy truck dealership and became familiar with Taylor Trucks of Northfield.
After selling that business in 2015, he turned to real estate investment, buying a few downtown properties, including 504 and 506 Division St., and more recently 301, 303 and 305 Division St.
Since the shop opened its door for business on Sept. 1, Westman said he has witnessed a steady flow of customers buying creatively designed decks, as well as trucks, wheels and bearings — all the customizable skateboard components.
He said he’s also seen sales in his first month in business take off for the scooters and components like handlebars, clamps and grips.
“That’s why I designed the store with 60% of the merchandize for scooters,” he said. “It’s a good fit to feature both. Many skaters cross over.”
His skateboards start at $75, with hybrid models ranging from $150-$200, and long boards and cruisers selling for around $250. Someday he said he’d like to ask local artists to custom-create the deck designs, and then donate a portion of the proceeds to local causes. “That’s why my family wants to move here,” he said. “We want to be engaged in Northfield.”
Westman and his staff hosted a “demo” day at the skatepark in Memorial Park on Sat. Oct. 8. The afternoon session was designed to allow skaters to test out some of the merchandize, to get the feel of the new products. A hundred-plus skaters showed up.
“This is more than setting up a shop here,” Westman said. “I want to be involved in the community.”