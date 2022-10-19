Any thrasher who sticks gnarly tricks like an acid drop, airwalks and alley-oops in the bowl and carves and catches with steez should visit Northfield’s newest skateboard and scooter shop.

skate2.JPG

Tyler Westman perches behind the corner desk of his new Division Street store.
skate9.JPG

Tyler Westman owns a number of commercial properties in Northfield, and is currently exploring moving his young family here from Eden Prairie.
skate5.JPG

Tyler Westman opened his downtown Northfield skate and scooter shop on Sept. 1.
skate7.JPG

An outdoor display on Division Street features the latest models for sale at Northside Boards & Scooters.
skate6.JPG

Tyler Westman, owner of Northside Boards & Scooters, says refreshing the store’s skate and scooter inventory takes knowledge, research and awareness of trends in the rapidly growing sport. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
skate & scooter.JPG

Westman’s shop held an afternoon “demo day” Saturday, Oct. 8 at Northfield’s skatepark. Dozens of young riders tested new equipment, learned new moves and purchased new gear.

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments