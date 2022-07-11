History was made on August 2021 when two female firefighters joined the paid-on-call squad at the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Department that has kept watch over the Northfield area since 1872.
Coincidentally, Amy Reding and Katelyn Sticha just happened to join the force at the same time. They didn't know each other until they became co-workers.
Reding brings with her a background in law enforcement and community engagement, while Sticha has private business ownership in her wheelhouse.
Both women said joining the force has been something they've wanted to do for a long time but for various reasons kept delaying the process.
Until a year ago.
Sticha, who owns and operates a fitness facility with her husband, said she waited a few years to take the plunge after establishing that their new business was profitable.
"We moved here from Duluth to start the business four years ago," she explained. "My brother works for the fire department in New Prague. This is something I've wanted to do for years. I just needed to build up the courage to apply."
After seeing a Facebook post encouraging applications, Sticha said she filled out the application, completed a writing test and scheduled the physical analysis. "I found the process intimidating," she said. "I was so excited when I got the call they were going to hire me."
Reding, who worked for the City of Eagan on both the police force and in community development, also completed a stint at the Kenyon Police Department.
"I went out on every medical call, while also representing the squad at community events," she explained. "I had a blast running the community programs. I love giving back to the community and helping people."
Fair and equal treatment
Reding said that the men she served with in both Eagan and Kenyon were always supportive of her on the job. Her experience so far with the Northfield crew has been just as fair, equal and professional.
"They [the men] want us to be as good as we can be," said Reding.
Sticha agrees that her co-workers have been encouraging and supportive. "The guys have been so great," she said. "I feel included and comfortable with them. When I was practicing driving the truck, they were generous with their time."
The two women have been able to learn the ropes — and the hoses — together. In February, they finished the mandatory fire training classes. Next on the training schedule will be operator's class where they will learn to operate the actual water pumps. Reding said they've been approved to drive the fire trucks to rural calls, and are scheduled to get additional training to learn how to drive the water rigs in the city.
"We will go to emergency medical training (EMT) classes this fall," she said. "I love going out on the medical runs."
Reding said the training has been demanding, extensive and varied. "We've received a lot of training on a wide range of home fires, business fires, sporadic fires, all kinds," explained Reding. "We are assigned captains so if we ever have questions or need help, our captains are there for us."
She said one important lesson she learned early from her training in law enforcement was to try not to get tunnel vision from the first adrenaline rush after a call comes in.
"When you're in the heat of the moment, you have to take charge, scan the perimeter, look around, make sure you and your partner are safe," she said. "You need to try not to lose sight of the big picture and keep working until the job is done."
Sticha said the timing of joining the force at the same time as Reding "couldn't have worked out better if we'd planned it."
"We get along great," she said. "I was really happy we got to go out on our first call together."
Reding explained that once you receive the pager call, you race to the firehouse and dress in the flame retardant yellow pants, jacket, helmet and eye protective googles. You step into a pair of heavy boots and sling the safety pack of firefighting equipment on your back which weighs about 35 pounds.
Even getting a pager call in the middle of the night hasn't been that bad, Sticha said. "Sure, you grumble a bit when you first get the call, then when you get to the fire and get amped up, you just do your job."
Stricha said she hasn't received any negative comments personally except for one indirectly sexist comment she received during a Northfield community event during Halloween when she was wearing a Northfield Area Fire & Rescue jacket.
"The man asked me if my husband was on the force," she said.