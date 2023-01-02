It’s a boy! Zeke Elliot Chalmers is NH+C’s New Year’s baby — born on January 1 at 7:37 p.m. at the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital.
.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
It’s a boy! Zeke Elliot Chalmers is NH+C’s New Year’s baby — born on January 1 at 7:37 p.m. at the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital.
Congratulations to parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers (and big brother Axel), who live in Owatonna.
Amber and Zach calculated Zeke’s due date as December 31. “Then at our first pre-natal appointment, we were told January 15,” Zach says. “We kept joking about it,” Amber laughs. “He’s the one who knew when to come.”
Axel, who’s almost 3, is excited to be a big brother: “He says he’s going to help change diapers and feed him,” Amber says.
Both Zeke and Axel were born at Northfield Hospital . . . Axel in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. “We had a good experience here, and wanted to come back because of that,” Amber says.
“We come here for the clinics too,” Zach adds. “All of Axel’s appointments are here, so we wanted to keep everything at the same hospital.”
At home in Owatonna, they’ll introduce Zeke to Axel, and his grandparents.
“He’ll be a popular little boy for the next couple weeks,” Zach says. “All the family want to come see him.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.