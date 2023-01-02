2023 New Years baby - Chalmers, Zeke 2.JPG

Parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers with son Zeke Elliott who was the first baby to be born in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Hospital + Clinics)

It’s a boy! Zeke Elliot Chalmers is NH+C’s New Year’s baby — born on January 1 at 7:37 p.m. at the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital.

2023 New Years baby - Chalmers, Zeke 3.JPG

Zeke Elliot Chalmers is NH+C’s New Year’s baby born at 7:37 p.m. on January 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Hospital + Clinics)

 

