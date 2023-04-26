The music at Vintage Band Festival 2023 in Northfield will begin at 9 a.m. and continue without interruption until 10 p.m. Twelve bands from an array of musical genres will perform on the Wenger stage in Bridge Square throughout the day on Saturday, July 29.

Vintage Band Festival

One of the 12 bands that performed at last year’s Vintage Band Festival in Bridge Square. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments