A man was hospitalized with multiple broken facial bones and a possible brain bleed following an alleged road rage assault between Faribault and Northfield.
The suspect, Leslie Shawn Sanders, 52, of Faribault, was charged with felony first-degree assault Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Sanders repeatedly punch another driver in the face on Cannon City Boulevard near 154th Street E. around 11 a.m. Monday, according to a court complaint.
Dundas Police Chief Todd Hanson found Sanders standing in front of a SUV screaming at people, the charges say.
The driver of the SUV was holding a cloth full of blood to his face. The man said the driver of a pickup, subsequently identified as Sanders, passed him and struck his SUV while pulling back into the lane. He said Sanders then got out of his pickup, came up to him and punched him.
Witnesses said Sanders got out of his pickup while it was still moving and repeatedly punched the other driver without provocation.
The injured driver was taken to the Northfield Hospital. He was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures and cuts on his face, arm and hand, according to the charging complaint.
He later was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where his daughter said Monday night he was unconscious and had been placed on a breathing tube. A brain bleed was suspected, the daughter said.
Sanders was arrested and bail was set Wednesday at $60,000 with standard conditions or $80,000 without conditions. He'll make his first court appearance on July 6.
Sanders does not have any criminal history in Minnesota.