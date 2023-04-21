An 85-year-old man has died, while a teenager was severely injured, resulting from a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Jefferson Parkway at the intersection with the Highway 3 service road in Northfield.
According to Northfield Police reports, the collision happened at 10:31 a.m. The vehicles involved were a Toyota sedan and a Kia SUV. According to a Northfield Police Department release, the initial investigation showed that the driver of the sedan, 18-year-old Aiden Mandsagar, of Dundas, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway on the service road and struck the SUV on Jefferson Parkway driven by 85-year-old Bryce Skaar, of Northfield. Both vehicles left the roadway and rolled over and one of them struck the Allina Clinic building.
They were both transported to Northfield Hospital, and Skaar later died from his injuries.
Allina Clinic medical staff immediately provided emergency medical care for the injured drivers at the scene. Northfield EMS, Northfield Areas Fire and Rescue Service, and Northfield Police Department personnel continued emergency care upon arrival.
There is no further information available from the Northfield Police Department at this time, said Police Chief Mark Elliott.
The investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing and further details will be released at a later date.