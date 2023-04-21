An 85-year-old man has died, while a teenager was severely injured, resulting from a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Jefferson Parkway at the intersection with the Highway 3 service road in Northfield. 

Crashd3.JPG

Northfield emergency crews investigate the two vehicle crash at Allina Clinic  Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Crash1.JPG

The collision happened at Jefferson Parkway off the Highway 3 service road. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Crash2.JPG

Two people with severe injuries were taken to Northfield Hospital + Clinics Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

 

