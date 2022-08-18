The race for political control at the state and national levels has been set.
On the statewide level, GOP insiders were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the primary elections in Minnesota, as the most high profile primary saw the GOP’s endorsed candidate for attorney general, Jim Schultz, beat back a challenge from 2018 attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow with ease.
Expectations
Midterm elections have not traditionally been kind to the party holding the White House, and with President Biden’s low approval rating and inflation reaching its highest levels in 40 years, Democrats were expected to face a particularly challenging environment this fall.
Yet, even though the most competitive statewide race was on the Republican side, Gov. Tim Walz received almost 130,000 more votes in his essentially uncontested primary than his GOP challenger, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, received in his nominally contested primary.
Carleton College Political Science professor Steve Schier noted that much of that discrepancy could be attributed to several hotly contested races in the increasingly blue Twin Cities metro area. There, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum faced DFL primary challengers and several important local races were on the ballot as well.
While results in places like Rochester and parts of the Twin Cities metro indicated strong DFL turnout in areas populated by higher-income, higher-education voters, who have shifted towards the DFL in recent years, Schier said most indicators continue to favor Republicans.
“The national environment is still not that great for Democrats right now,” he said.
The stakes will certainly be high in Minnesota this year, with Gov. Walz and the state’s four constitutional officers on the ballot. At the district level, voters will fill every seat in the Minnesota Legislature and all eight of the state’s U.S. House seats.
With Republicans holding a narrow majority in the Minnesota Senate, and the DFL controlling the House, St. Paul has seen intense gridlock since Walz was elected four years ago. Divided government is hardly foreign to St. Paul — in fact, one party has controlled all of the levers of power in St. Paul only once in the past 30 years.
However, the last several years have seen an increasingly liberal DFL caucus and increasingly conservative Republican caucus struggle more and more to strike the end of session compromises that used to be commonplace.
Gifted with a $9.25 billion budget surplus, thanks to a stronger than expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers spent much of the 2022 legislative session laying out their different visions rather than seeking common ground.
November’s elections will ultimately decide whether one of those two visions will be largely enacted in the next two years, or if Minnesota will continue with divided government. With the DFL traditionally winning statewide elections in Minnesota, but often by modest margins, the ultimate strength of the “red wave” could be critical in deciding Minnesota’s future.
Month to month
Mixed in with the good news for Republicans at the primary election were ominous signs for the party, with stronger DFL turnout perhaps indicating that the “red wave” may be losing strength just three months before election day and about six weeks before the start of early and absentee voting.
Carleton's Steve Schier said that just how strongly pro-Republican the environment will be depends largely on the enthusiasm of DFL-leaning voters. While Republican turnout appears certain to be strong, he said it’s unclear as of yet whether DFLers will be able to achieve strong base turnout.
“It all depends on what it looks like in early November,” Schier said. “There have been so many changes from month to month.”
No Republican has won a statewide election in Minnesota since 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty narrowly bucked the trend to win re-election amid a strong election for the DFL. However, Schier noted that the ticket’s leading DFLers appear vulnerable.
While initially elected by a comfortable margin, Gov. Tim Walz has become a much more polarizing figure, due to his handling of COVID-19 and rising concerns about public safety. Without DFL control of the Legislature, he has also struggled to enact significant parts of his agenda.
Attorney General Keith Ellison could be even more vulnerable in his bid for re-election. Ellison ran behind the rest of the ticket in 2018, amid allegations of domestic abuse from an ex-partner. In his bid for re-election, he could face the brunt of public worries about rising crime, especially in the Twin Cities metro area.
While Walz and Ellison served in Congress together for more than a decade, they represented very different wings of the DFL. Representing the largely rural 1st Congressional District in Congress, Walz went to great lengths to avoid controversy and appeal to moderate and independent voters.
By contrast, Ellison represented the strongly liberal 5th Congressional District and has consistently positioned himself as a progressive firebrand. He endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in his runs for president and is a close ally of his successor, Rep. Omar, a polarizing figure even within her own party.
Ellison’s left-leaning approach extends to public safety and criminal justice reform. Alone among Minnesota’s statewide DFL officials, Ellison supported an unsuccessful Minneapolis ballot initiative to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new “Department of Public Safety.”
Former State Rep. Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison amid a favorable political environment for Democrats four years ago, was hoping for a rematch with the controversial Attorney General, but Wardlow’s background and approach was a bit hard right even for some in his own party.
Wardlow’s background included a stint at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group particularly well known for its staunch opposition to legal protections for LGBTQ+ community, and as General Consul for MyPillow, the Minnesota pillow manufacturer owned by ultra-controversial CEO Mike Lindell.
Though Wardlow enjoyed name recognition and visibility from his run four years ago, he was ultimately beaten first for the GOP Endorsement and then in the primary by Jim Schultz, a youthful political newcomer with Harvard Law pedigree.
In contrast to Wardlow, who ran on a broad “America First” agenda with an emphasis on “election integrity” and other issues, Schultz has remained laser focused on crime, which polls suggest may well be a winning issue for the GOP.
Schultz’s legal career has largely been in the private sector, but he’s pledging to serve as the state’s prosecutor in chief, reallocating the Office’s resources in line with a “Law and Order” approach which would prioritize holding violent criminals accountable.
“Minnesotans want dramatically better public safety,” Schultz said. “We need to hire dramatically more criminal prosecutors… and increase penalties for violent crime.”
Red or blue
Whether the political environment will be favorable enough to give Republicans the “red wave” of their dreams still seems up for grabs. Yet while much could change in the next three months, recent events may be modestly improving Democratic chances.
For one, while President Biden’s approval rating remains low, the economic pressures on Americans may be starting to ease. After hitting record highs early in the summer, gas prices have been falling for the last two months, while inflation dipped slightly last month after hitting a 40 year high.
After months of gridlock that left their political base frustrated and demoralized, Democrats received an unexpected legislative victory last week as their entire caucuses in the House and Senate united to pass the “Inflation Reduction Act” along party lines.
While it’s far smaller than the “Build Back Better” legislation initially pushed by the White House, the IRA delivers investments in clean energy and healthcare that could provide the party with a much needed boost of liberal enthusiasm and turnout in November.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Jackson vs Whole Women’s Health, which overturned the Roe v Wade case finding constitutional protection for abortion rights, could also supercharge liberal turnout. Ettinger, who pledged to protect abortion rights if elected to Congress, said it was an issue he heard about a great deal on the campaign trail.
“I certainly met a lot of voters who were disappointed with that ruling,” he said. “It will absolutely continue to be an issue.”