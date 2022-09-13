The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sep 14
Stepsister of Northfield AA • 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Thursday, Sep 15
Northfield Rotary Club • 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Courageous Conversations • 7 p.m., Zoom. Mental Health: Trauma & Resilience. Speaker, Andrea Smothers, a LICSW Social Worker, will lead through steps to find resiliency and hope, and to talk about trauma (not for women only). Registration is required: www.StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Sep 16
Unity on Division • 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Northfield Farmers Market • 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverside Park, Northfield. The Northfield Farmers Market takes place 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, plus 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays in the summer and into the fall, featuring fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Saturday, Sep 17
Stepsister of Northfield AA • 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Out on the Deck: Music & Food Truck • 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St, Dundas.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum Open • 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault. Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum will be open to the public in conjunction with the Circle Lake HOA’s Race Around the Lake event.
Sunday, Sep 18
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sep 19
Stepsister of Northfield AA • 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group • 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Tuesday, Sep 20
Acoustic Jam • 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield. Come with your unplugged instrument and jam or just listen.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.