Wednesday, Aug 3
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Action Center- WIC office, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy, Suite YW108., Northfield. Open for scheduled appointments only. Call 507-332-5906. Free interpretation is available.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., All Saints Episcopal, 419 Washington St. Lawrence Archbold playing.
Thursday, Aug 4
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Action Center- WIC office, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy, Suite YW108., Northfield. Open for scheduled appointments only. Call 507-332-5906. Free interpretation is available.
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Helen Forsythe performs• 7-10 p.m., Reunion, 501 Division St. S., Northfield. Singer, songwriter and banjo player.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Aug 5
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Action Center- WIC office, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy, Suite YW108., Northfield. Open for scheduled appointments only. Call 507-332-5906. Free interpretation is available.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Friday Night Cookouts• 4-9 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Helen Forsythe performs• 6-8 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield.
Saturday, Aug 6
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Honey Set• 4-6 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Live Music on deck• 5-7 p.m., Chapel Brewing, 15 Hester St, Dundas.
Arlo-Cristofaro-Hark• 6 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2.
Sunday, Aug 7
Orchard/Cidery tour• 10:30 a.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Yoga with Sarah BB• 10:30 a.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Orchard/Cidery tour• 2-3 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas.
Izaak Opatz concert• 6:30 p.m., Northfield Depot, Linden St. S., Northfield.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Aug 8
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Northern Roots Session• 7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, Aug 9
Acoustic Jam• 7 p.m.,
Wednesday, Aug 10
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Organ Recital• 12:15 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Nathan Proctor playing.
Thursday, Aug 11
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.